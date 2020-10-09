Hulu has unveiled the first look at Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. series. The show is going to feature the same kind of stop-motion animation as Robot Chicken, with Patton Oswalt voicing the Marvel supervillain. M.O.D.O.K. centers around an egomaniacal supervillain with a really big head and a really little body, who struggles to maintain control of his evil organization and his demanding family. In addition to Oswalt, the series also features the voices of Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennet, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson.

Your first look at #MODOKHulu has arrived! Hear more about our show at our @NY_Comic_Con panel tonight at 5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET at https://t.co/gahcWh7KbL. @Marvel@hulu



Check back here after the panel for a surprise announcement! pic.twitter.com/Hq43zaSlJu — M.O.D.O.K. (@MarvelsMODOK) October 9, 2020

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Blum says, "We obviously love the character as this big villain who is always trying to take over the world and run his evil organization [AIM]. His design by Jack Kirby is so absurd and monstrous that we thought, where does this guy go at night?" So, Blum and Oswalt started to collaborate and think of what the villain's home life was all about. Blum explains.

"Does he go home to a house and have all these mundane things he has to do? Does he have a family we never knew about? The more we discussed, the more it just kind of made us laugh and then we tried to figure out well, what would that family be? Who would marry M.O.D.O.K and how hard would it be to be his son or to be a daughter in M.O.D.O.K.'s image?"

As it turns out, M.O.D.O.K. is going to be like an animated version of Modern Family. One of the first-look images finds the unlikely family at the dinner table, which Jordan Blum says is kind of awkward. "That is them at dinner where he is celebrating a very stupid victory after maybe doing some damage to her career," says Blum. "He does some mad scientist things that end up having negative results on their marriage." You can read more of what Blum had to say below.

"If you're making a show about super villains, you have figure out something more evil [for them to face], so corporations. It seemed like an interesting foe for M.O.D.O.K. to come up again because it's one thing to try to kill Iron Man, but it's another when you have all this corporate red tape. He can't blast his problems away, which is how he solves every problem. It'll be his greatest test: Can he out-smart a corporation and take back control after he unknowingly gives it away?"

Things at M.O.D.O.K.'s day job at AIM are not going very well in the series. The business is on its way out and the villain has to deal with his nemesis Austin Van Der Sleet. "Even though Austin always kind of smiles and spews corporate jargon at him, [Austin is] constantly gaslighting and manipulating him as M.O.D.O.K. falls further within the organization," says Blum. "He's a much more worth adversary than even Captain America for M.O.D.O.K. because it's a battle of wits between the two."

While M.O.D.O.K. has a humorous slant, there will also be a lot of action along the way in this Hulu animated series. "We'll see the big battles and the big fights, it's a huge sci-fi Marvel Universe show," promises Jordan Blum. However, he and Oswalt thought it would be more entertaining to see him have to battle it out at work and then come home to his family. "It's kind of a little inspired by things like Modern Family and The Office where it just makes you feel like you're part of the group in the show," says Blum. You can check out the first look images above, thanks to Entertainment Weekly.