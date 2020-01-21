The full cast has been revealed for Marvel and Hulu's upcoming M.O.D.O.K. television series, which will feature Patton Oswalt as the titular supervillain. For those unfamiliar with the comic book character, he is often depicted as a small robot with an oversized head and very tiny limbs.

Describing more about himself and his purpose, M.O.D.O.K.'s title serves as an acronym for his full name, which stands for Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing. Although inherently evil, M.O.D.O.K.'s comical appearance makes it a bit hard to take him seriously, but that may work out for the better for the adult comedy series, especially with Patton Oswalt in the lead.

Several other names for the cast of Hulu animated series M.O.D.O.K. have also been revealed. Along with Patton's previously-revealed casting as M.O.D.O.K., the new castings include Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) as his internet blogger wife, Jodie' Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as their son, Lou, who's described as "a kid who marches to the beat of his own drum" and is an apparent loner; and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as M.O.D.O.K.'s daughter, Melissa, who shares "her father's features" - suggesting she might also have a large head with little arms and legs.

Additionally, M.O.D.O.K. will also star Wendi McLendon-Covey (the Goldbergs) as mad scientist Monica Rappacini, M.O.D.O.K.'s rival; Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Austin Van Der Sleet, M.O.D.O.K.'s new boss after A.I.M. goes under; Jon Daly (The Kroll Show) as the snarky android and M.O.D.O.K.'s pal, Super Adaptoid; and Sam Richardson (Veep) as A.I.M. henchman Gary, who's described as "fiercely loyal" and "always offering his help and unshakeable optimism whether M.O.D.O.K. wants it or not."

M.O.D.O.K. picks up with the titular supervillain falling into a midlife crisis after falling out with both his family and the evil organization A.I.M. Now, the murderous cyborg must "reinvent himself in order to recapture the things he loves." It remains to be seen if any other supervillains or superheroes will be appearing in the series, but given M.O.D.O.K.'s Marvel connections, it's certainly possible. In the past, he has been depicted in a variety of Marvel-based animated shows, including Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy series. He is most often voiced by Charlie Adler.

News of the new M.O.D.O.K. series first broke last year, with Oswalt announcing his involvement in 2019. In addition to playing the lead character, Oswalt created the series with Jordan Blum and will executive produce alongside Blum and Jeph Loeb. Oswalt and Blum are writing the show as well. The M.O.D.O.K. series is expected to premiere on Hulu sometime this year. This news comes to us from Collider.