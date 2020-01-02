Mollie Fitzgerald, an actress known for appearing in the hit Marvel movie Captain America: The First Avenger, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing her mother to death in Kansas. According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Department in Olathe, Fitzgerald was taken in on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the Dec. 20 death of her mother, Patricia "Tee" Fitzgerald. The accused killer is currently being held on $500k bond and it's unclear if she has yet secured legal representation.

Although the case remains under investigation, some vague details of the killing have been reported. At this time, what is known is that authorities responded to an armed disturbance call at Patricia's home on Dec. 20, where they proceeded to discover the 68-year-old dead of an apparent stab wound inside the house. Mollie was also "contacted on the scene" and was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. It's unclear what the actress told the investigators at the time or how they concluded Mollie was the killer, but these facts will likely come to light at trial.

Fitzgerald's claim to fame would have to be her bit part in Captain America: The First Avenger, which credits her as Stark Girl. Additionally, she worked as an assistant to director Joe Johnston on the movie. Starring Chris Evans as Steve "Captain America" Rogers, the superhero movie also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Hugo Weaving, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Dominic Cooper, Neal McDonough, Derek Luke, and Stanley Tucci. Released in 2011, the movie is the fifth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and was a big hit critically and at the box office.

Per IMDb, Fitzgerald is also an indie filmmaker, having produced, written, and directed a small variety of short films. This includes the horror short The Creeps, which follows a woman "watching over her late aunt's estate when she suspects she's not in the old house alone." Fitzgerald also wrote and directed the 2014 crime drama The Lawful Truth, which oddly enough starred Captain America helmer Joe Johnston in a lead role. Multiple other upcoming projects from Fitzgerald are listed as in production.

According to the victim's brother, Gary Hunziker, Patricia had just recently moved to the Kansas City area after living in the Houston area for several decades. Though she grew up on a dairy farm in Missouri, Patricia eventually ventured to Texas where her husband had a law firm, though she would regularly return to visit with her family and help out with the farm. "We were shocked," Hunziker says of his sister's murder, adding, "it doesn't matter the circumstances - the loss of a sister is what it's all about."

What happened with Patricia Fitzgerald is a tragedy, but let's hope Mollie's upcoming trial will bring about some justice. So much about the senseless crime remains unclear, but let's hope those affected by the murder get the answers they're looking for as the details of the case become apparent. This news comes to us from The Kansas City Star.

