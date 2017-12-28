What the holy hell is this? Mom and Dad looks lie the most insane movie of 2018. And it features a full-on bonkers performance from Nicolas Cage. Perhaps his greatest ever. And that's saying a lot. If this dark comedy horror thriller can live up to its trailer, it's destine to be a classic.

The plot is pretty simple. A teenage girl and her little brother must survive a wild 24 hours during which a mass hysteria of unknown origins causes parents to turn violently on their own kids. Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair, two actors known to be a little unhinged, take parenting to new heights as they mercifully hunt down their kids, giving Cage some of the best one liners in recent memory. It's as if someone in Hollywood woke up and said, 'Wait, why are we wasting all this Cage potential?' Seriously, the guy has been in some pretty bad direct-to-VOD movies in the past couple of years.

This isn't one of them. The movie revolves around some kind of communicative mental disorder that only interrupts the thought patterns of those over 30. The trailer is high energy to the max, as it should be. It comes from writer and director Brian Taylor, one of the two dudes responsible for the Jason Statham Crank franchise. And while we've waited a long time for Crank 3, this might just tide us over.

Taylor already has a strong working relationship with Nicolas Cage, as the pair worked together on the much maligned Ghost Rider sequel. Taylor knows how to push Cage to the limits, which he's obviously doing here. And it's nothing short of glorious. We get to see Nicolas Cage become enraged when hit with a soccer ball. We get to hear the equally insane Selma Blair declare a statement most parents wished they got to say, 'I'm done with my daughter!' It really is beautiful in its own weird way.

And if that weren't enough, Nicolas Cage revisits his epic Alphabet scene from Vampire's Kiss. Only this time he's doing his fevered, intense rendition of the Hokey Pokey, screaming, 'You take your right foot in, you take your right foot out!' As he menaces his young son with a sledge hammer, smashing all his 'social devices'. Take that you creepy little post-millennial! Like I said, this is some grade A Drive-In insanity that is sure to be one of 2018's best of the worst. In a good way.

The trailer touts Mom and Dad as being Home Alone on Bath Salts. And that's not far from the truth. This movie comes on like a force of nature, and breaths new life into the quasi-zombie apocalypse genre. Though they aren't zombies. These parents are a force of brutal nature. The movie will hit like a tsunami of rabid jackals on January 19th. For now, bask in the glory of the trailer, thanks to Momentum Pictures Youtube Channel.