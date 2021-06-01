The endlessly quotable and unforgettable drama Mommie Dearest celebrates its 40th anniversary with a brand-new Blu-ray in the Paramount Presents line, debuting June 1, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment. To celebrate, we've got an exclusive clip from the release which is part of the special features, a new commentary by drag performer Hedda Lettuce. Check out the iconic scene below.

Based on Christina Crawford's controversial best-selling tell-all novel, Mommie Dearest features a powerhouse performance by Faye Dunaway as Joan Crawford, struggling for her career while battling the inner demons of her private life. While the public Crawford was a strong-willed, glamorous object of admiration, behind the scenes is a private Crawford-the woman desperate to be a single mother and trying to survive in a devastating industry that swallows careers thoughtlessly.

Newly restored from a 4K film transfer, Mommie Dearest is presented in a limited-edition Blu-ray Disc with collectible packaging featuring a foldout image of the film's theatrical poster and an interior spread with key movie moments. The Blu-ray includes a new Filmmaker Focus with biographer Justin Bozung on the film and its director Frank Perry, a new audio commentary with American drag queen Hedda Lettuce, access to a Digital copy of the film, as well as previously released bonus content.

Mommie Dearest Special Features:

Commentary by American drag queen Hedda Lettuce -NEW!

Filmmaker Focus: Biographer Justin Bozung on director Frank Perry -NEW!

Commentary by filmmaker John Waters

The Revival of Joan

Life with Joan

Joan Lives On

Photo Gallery

Original Theatrical Trailer

