The Momo Challenge internet phenomenon may have only been a hoax, but the horrifying Momo creature will be real in the upcoming horror movie Getaway. Directed by Lilton Stewart III, the movie will be directly inspired by the terrifying creature that came to be known as Momo. Confirmed to star in the movie are Stef Beaton, Alex Brown, Georgie Storm Waite, Rianne Senining, and Charlotte Spencer. The production will be a collaboration between Emagine Content and November 11th Pictures with SorenFilms Productions and Lady of the Light Productions.

A plot description of the movie has also been revealed. It will follow a group of teenage college students staying in a secluded cabin the woods, which is always a smart thing to do in a horror movie. One of the teens tells the others about the urban legend of Momo, a "strange spirit of a bird-like woman that taunts its victims with specific personal details and violent commands via text message and phone calls." What's intended to be a prank becomes something much deadlier when the teenagers play the game and start disappearing, one by one.

The story of the Momo Challenge hoax dates back to 2016, when Japanese artist Keisuke Aisawa created a ghost sculpture to be publicly displayed. Featuring bulging eyes, a beak-like mouth, human breasts, a bald body, and avian feet, the creature is pure nightmare fuel. Fast forward to last year, when reports of something called the Momo Challenge began to flood social media. According to widely-shared social media posts, it was an online game with a character named Momo who convinced children to harm or kill themselves in painful and violent fashion. Aisawa's freakish sculpture was used to depict Momo in the posts, leading to a widespread panic online. However, no police department has ever confirmed a link between any real suicides or incidents of children harming themselves or others as a result of the Momo Challenge.

Momo is not the only internet boogeyman to inspire horror movies. Last year's Slender Man was based on the creepypasta character of the same name, who was first created on the internet in 2009. Described as a tall, thin humanoid in a dark suit with a featureless face, Slender Man is generally portrayed as a sinister figure who lurks in the shadows and preys upon children. The character was also featured in the 2015 movie Always Watching: A Marble Hornets Story. Because of how rapidly the Momo hoax spread throughout the internet, the character is now just as well-known as Slender Man, so it's not too surprising to see a movie getting made about the creature.

As of now, there's no word on when we can expect to see the release of Getaway. Needless to say, if you were horrified by the images of Momo flooding your social media feeds last year, this might want to be a movie to avoid. As is, the mere appearance of Momo is nightmare material, so perhaps the creature will make an easy transition into horror movies. This information comes to us courtesy of Deadline.