Everyone loves a good puzzle. And now, more than every, America is looking for ways to stave off boredom. So it is with great pleasure that Mondo has announced their exciting new Puzzle Party lineup featuring 8 pop culture titles that are sure to captivate and excite movie fans worldwide.

Mondo, producers of some of the most sought after collectible posters in the world, is thrilled to now offer fans a second chance at owning some of their favorites in the form of premium 1000-piece puzzles. Mondo's new "Puzzle Party" collection, 8 brand new puzzles featuring artist-created posters, are available for pre-order now at MondoShop.com along with Mondo's previous selection of puzzles which are available for immediate shipping.

"Puzzle Party" Lineup

Captain America: The First Avenger / art by Rory Kurtz

Die Hard / art by 100% Soft

Dungeons & Dragons / featuring iconic art from the D&D archives

G.I. Joe: Cobra Wants You! / art by Jason Edmiston

Gremlins / art by Matt Ryan Tobin

Home Alone / art by DKNG

Jurassic Park / art by Francesco Francavilla

The Iron Giant / art by DKNG

All 8 of these gorgeous puzzles clock in at 1,000 pieces apiece. They are 19x27 when completed and perfect for framing. And they each cost a reasonable $20.00 MSRP.

Mondo is an expanding enterprise with a passionate love of film, art, music and pop culture, best known for creating limited-edition posters, vinyl soundtracks, premium collectibles and games.

Along with these 8 puzzles, Mondo has four other puzzles that are available at their shop. And they have made 13 in total so far. Available for purchase right now is the Marvel Cinematic Universe: The First Ten Years 1000-Piece Puzzle. Re-assemble the pieces from the events spanning 10 years of Marvel cinematic history with this gorgeous 1000-piece puzzle with artwork from Matt Taylor.

They also have a Captain Marvel 1000-Piece Puzzle. Find the strength within to piece together this fierce and fun 1000-piece puzzle of Marvel's most powerful hero, Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel with artwork by Glen Brogan.

Off the beaten path of pop culture comes the U.S. National Parks Map 1000-Piece Puzzle. Mondo partnered with their friends at Fifty-Nine Parks to bring you this1000-piece premium puzzlefeaturing artworkfrom the 59 Parks print seriesand amazing artwork by Brave the Woods.

While these three puzzles are available for purchase right now, Mondo has an Alien 1000-Piece Puzzle that is not part of the new Puzzle Party. But it is only up for pre-order as well. Reprised from an edition of 300 Mondo poster dropped on Alien Day 2016, this 1000-piece premium puzzle features artwork from Killian Eng. Mondo's first puzzle has long since sold out. Their early Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock 1000-Piece Puzzle was a hit. This premium puzzle features your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and the sinister Doc Ock. The spectacular art by Mike Sutfin was originally featured on a 23.5"x 36" Screenprinted Poster at MondoCon 1.

Based in Austin, Texas, the team collaborates with an international network of talented artists and creators to produce the highest quality products inspired by licensed properties and original IPs. Over the last decade, Mondo has partnered with leading entertainment brands including DC Comics, HBO, Marvel, Paramount Pictures, Sony, Universal Studios, Walt Disney Studios and Warner Brothers, along with dozens of independent studios and filmmakers from around the world. Find out more at mondoshop.com.