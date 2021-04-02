Iconic filmmaker John Woo (Hard Boiled, Face/Off) will produce a new movie about the Chinese superhero Monkey Master based on a story co-created by late Marvel legend Stan Lee. Prior to Lee's death in 2018, he had collaborated with Graphic India CEO Sharad Devarajan to develop the new comic book series. The unreleased comic was shelved following Lee's Death, but thanks to Woo, the story will still end up seeing the light of day with Woo's live-action feature adaptation.

Per Variety, Monkey Master is directly inspired by the unreleased comic book will follow "New York City archeologist Li Yong who discovers an ancient prophecy about the Chinese legend of The Monkey King that brings him to India where he uncovers a hidden power that transforms him into a modern-day superhero - the Monkey Master."

"I have always been fascinated by the Chinese and Indian cultures which are so philosophical and rich in tradition and morality," Stan Lee said of his plans for Monkey master in 2016. "I've written countless superheroes of every nationality and every part of the world before, I've even created many heroes from other planets and galaxies, but 'Monkey Master' will be unique in how it interweaves myth to create a modern-day hero that will entertain fans across the world with his martial arts skills and unstoppable super-powers."

Years ago, Lee and Devarajan had worked together to create the Indian superhero project Chakra: The Invincible. A big success, the franchise consists of multiple graphic novels and three movies. For the Monkey Master movie, Devarajan and Woo will be teaming up to produce the project alongside Lee's longtime business partner, Gill Champion of POW! Entertainment along with Lori Tilkin, who heads Woo's A Better Tomorrow Films.

"I have always wanted to make a film based on the Monkey King story of China but have struggled with a new way to present it," John Woo also said recently of the upcoming feature. "The story by Stan Lee was such a unique version of it that incorporated the mythological characters unexplored journey to India and had all the elements I enjoy in filmmaking - great characters, action, and adventure. I am excited to work with Sharad and Gill to bring Stan's vision for this new superhero character to the screen."

For his part, Champion promised that Monkey Master will be "an exciting superhero adventure that will capture the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide."

Devarajan added: "Stan Lee was a mentor and friend who was one of the most influential creators of the twentieth century. His characters are the modern mythologies of our time, transcending nations and culture and speaking to us in the primal language of human imagination."

As of now, no director or casting information has been made available and it's unclear who will be starring in Monkey Master. It's also unclear when filming will begin or when the movie will be released. In any case, it's pretty exciting for Stan Lee fans to soon be introduced to another superhero that the Marvel mastermind helped to create. This news comes to us from Variety.