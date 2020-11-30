A new mysterious monolith has been discovered in Romania. The news comes just days after a similar one disappeared from Utah in the United States. The latest monolith was spotted on Batca Doamnei Hill, which is near Piatra Neamt in Romania on November 26th of this year. "It is on private property, but we still don't know who the monolith's owner is yet." Neamt Culture and Heritage official Rocsana Josanu said in a statement. "It is in a protected area on an archaeological site."

While the new monolith is just as much of a mystery as the first one discovered in the Utah desert, it seems that it was done rather quickly. The ground beneath it is fresh and one can tell that the hole was recently dug. In addition, it doesn't look as buffed and shiny as the one found in America. The one in Romania looks like it may have been placed in other areas before finding its new resting spot.

The monolith spotted in Utah had been there for around 4 years, according to Google Earth satellite imagery. While some people have been talking about UFOs dropping off the mysterious objects, there are others who believe that they are works of art by John McCracken, or perhaps some of his biggest fans. After being discovered by a helicopter, the Utah monolith has disappeared. "We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the 'monolith,' has been removed," says the Utah Bureau of Land Management. "The BLM did not remove the structure, which is considered private property."

Internet detectives have been trying their hardest to figure out where the monoliths have come from. Before the discovery of the one in Romania, it was discovered that the HBO series Westworld was filming very close to where the first object was found, leaving more than a few to believe that HBO could have been behind the placing of the object. However, with the disappearance and the discovery of a new one in Europe, that theory may have been put to rest. The Super Bowl is approaching, so it would not be surprising to see someone setting something special up for the big game, though that would not explain the fact that the Utah monolith was reportedly placed there 4 years ago.

2020 has been interesting, to say the least. The monoliths popping up at the end of a tense year has the world guessing about where they have come from. Perhaps a new version of Stanley Kubrick classic 2001: A Space Odyssey is on the way? For now, we'll just have to sit back and wait to see if more monoliths end up in the news and then see if anybody figures out the mystery. Futurism was one of the first outlets to report on the new monolith found in Romania.