The second monolith found in Romania has now mysteriously disappeared. The first monolith found in the Utah desert has since been removed too. As for who set them up, that is still a mystery, though some believe that the first one was an art installation. Reporter Robert Iosub saw the one in Romania and guessed that, "An unidentified person, apparently a bad local welder, made it..." However, nothing is there at the moment. "Now all that remains is just a small hole covered by rocky soil."

The second monolith was not as polished as the one found in the Utah desert. There were a lot of scuffs on it and it looked like it had been buried rather quickly and then abandoned by whoever placed it there. Mayor Andrei Carabelea of Piatra Neamt speculated about a possible alien origin and stated, "I am honored that they chose our city." It was reportedly removed by an unknown crew in the middle of the night. The whole town seems to think that it was just a big joke by an unidentified local who saw the monolith in Utah.

As for how the first monolith disappeared, that is no longer a mystery. Photographer Ross Bernards says that he saw 4 men break down the monolith in Utah and then place it in a wheelbarrow. "They immediately started really pushing on it, like throwing their whole-body weight into it," said Bernards. "It took them maybe three big pushes to get that thing to pop up a little bit and start turning on its side." The whole experience was rather loud, according to the photographer. "Once that happened, one of them said this is why you don't leave trash in the desert," said Bernards.

NEW: Monolith vanishes in Romania after similar one disappears from Utah pic.twitter.com/SVrmdR3XdL — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) December 1, 2020

On their way out, one of the men said, "leave no trace," which refers to the "principle in the outdoor community that encourages people who visit the outdoors to protect the environment by minimizing their impact." While Ross Bernards was happy about being able to see the monolith, he is glad that they took it down. "It was a cool thing to see, but it also just needed to go," said Bernards. "The wilderness areas - Mother Nature is the artist up there and we need to leave the art to her."

One of the men claiming to be responsible for removing the Utah monolith, which many believe still came from a UFO or aliens, posted video of the event. Sylvan Slacks shared the footage with a caption reading: "Don't abandon your personal property on public land if you don't want it to be taken out." It is believed that the monolith was placed there over 4 years ago as an art installation. As for who removed the one in Romania, that is still unclear, though we should get more information soon. In the meantime, you can check out video footage of the first monolith being removed above, thanks to Sylvan Slacks' Instagram account.