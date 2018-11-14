Hasbro's Monopoly for Millennials is the company's latest twist on the iconic game. However, some young consumers are pretty bummed out about it. The front of the box features a brand-new Rich Uncle Pennybags, who has traded in his monocle for some bright blue sunglasses. He's also taking a selfie while listening to tunes with his earbuds in and holding on to a coffee cup. The tagline at the bottom of the box simply states, "Forget Real Estate. You Can't Afford it Anyway." However, that's just the start in this humorous take on the old game.

Instead of buying real estate, Monopoly for Millennials allows players to win by racking up life experiences. Rescuing animals or going on yoga retreats is a few ways to earn some pretty big points in the game. The game takes just about every millennial stereotype and packs it all into one long box. The back of the box says, "Adulting is hard." Some of the player pieces include a camera, sunglasses, and a hashtag. You can read the product description below.

"Money doesn't always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they're good -- or weird -- last forever. The Monopoly for Millennials game celebrates just that."

The banker can accept payments from Venmo and you even can crash on your friend's couch, or ride around the city on a fixed gear bicycle. Go to a vegan bistro, attend a 3-day music festival, it's all here. The game is being cynical with a dark sense of humor, but some young consumers don't appreciate their lifestyle being the butt of a joke, even if it's pretty funny. The New York Post calls Monopoly for Millennials "insulting," while one woman on social media says, "I think it's pretty offensive and uses stereotypes to make fun of millennials."

There is a lot of hate for Monopoly for Millennials floating around online, with many millennials calling it "offensive" or "insulting." One person on social media says, "Wow. Literally get f*cked," in reaction to Hasbro's new game. While some of the reactions to the new game are genuine, there are a few that are hard to tell if their real or not. One social media user blames someone else for his millennial stereotypes, which is actually a real millennial stereotype. He had this to say.

"Hasbro Can you provide the URL for the Hasbro-official website featuring Monopoly for Millennials, where you trash on my age demographic because baby boomers caused an economic catastrophe that rendered us financially impotent for a decade? Thanks!"

Coupled with the haters, there are plenty of supporters out there who are enjoying Monopoly for Millennials. At least the new game is better than the bootleg Build the Wall LEGO set made by a company named MAGA. That set just includes a bunch of gray bricks and doesn't even come with a Donald Trump mini figure. You can check out Monopoly for Millennials over at Hasbro and check out some reactions to the game below.

