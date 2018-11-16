General Mills is currently accepting pitches from fans for a Cereal Monsters Movie to launch a Cinematic Universe. A bizarre FrankenBerry billboard recently popped up on Sunset Blvd in Hollywood, California. The mysterious billboard has FrankenBerry stretched out in a seductive pose with a pink background, which was first spotted by stand-up comedian Joe Kwaczala, who posted it on Twitter. The post has since gotten shared quite a bit. When first looking at the awesome billboard, it looked like a viral marketing stunt. However, closer inspection proves that there's something very real happening behind-the-scenes that could bring FrankenBerry, BooBerry, and Count Chocula to the big screen.

After looking at the FrankenBerry image on the billboard, eyes locate a website, WorkWithTheMonsters, which is run by General Mills. Once you click on the site, the cereal company assures us that this is real and on the "up-and-up." They want fans to tell them a little bit about themselves, and then pitch ideas for a possible Cereal Monsters Cinematic Universe. The writer retains all rights, while General Mills retains the rights to their monsters. They're looking for movie ideas, TV shows, and other forms of media.

A movie starring FrankenBerry, BooBerry, and Count Chocula could be huge, and would mean that we get to see a lot more of the beloved characters. General Mills is looking to bring something big to audiences, much like they did back in the 1960s with The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle, Underdog, Tennessee Tuxedo and his Tales, and Young Samson and Goliath. The aforementioned cartoons are some of the biggest animated shows in TV history, which the cereal company produced with Hanna-Barbera and Total Television.

Count Chocula and Franken Berry were both introduced in March 1971 with chocolate and strawberry flavors, respectively. The breakfast cereals were the first to introduce the chocolate and strawberry flavors to the market, making them highly coveted for their sugary goodness. BooBerry was introduced in 1973, which was blueberry-flavored. Fruit Brute followed in 1974, but was discontinued in 1982, only to be replaced by Fruity Yummy Mummy, who disappeared from store shelves in 1992. TV commercials helped popularize all the Cereal Monsters, as well as special toys and other promotional items over the years. In 1979, flexi-records were found in specially marked Cereal Monster boxes. General Mills had this to say about the records.

"(The flexi-records were) the first Monsters and Hollywood collaboration. Monster Adventures in Outer Space took kids to the farthest reaches of the known cosmos. Count Chocula Goes To Hollywood brought our Monsters right into the heart of the entertainment industry, and The Monsters Go Disco introduced our timeless Monsters to the dance-driven vibe of the times."

A Cereal Monsters Cinematic Universe has the potential to be a pretty big deal, so start thinking of some original ideas to pitch to General Mills. They don't want the "buddy cop" angle or the "fish-out-of-water" angle either. Those are already established Hollywood ideas. The cereal company is looking for originality, something that can properly bring FrankenBerry, BooBerry, and Count Chocula to the big screen. You can find more information over at WorkWithTheMonsters.