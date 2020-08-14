Microsoft has partnered with Monster Energy for a new Halo promotion. In anticipation of the highly-anticipated game in the long-running series, Monster has launched limited-edition cans available now in convenience stores nationwide through December 31, 2020. The cans, which are inspired by the game, will allow consumers to stock up on Double XP points per can ahead of the game launch. Additionally, they will be able to unlock access to the Halo Infinite world through an exclusive Snapchat filter encoded on each can.

Once a can is purchased, t unlock XP points, save the receipts and go to Monster-Halo.com to redeem before the game arrives. Each Monster Energy Halo receipt uploaded will also be entered to win ultimate grand prizes. Ten entrants will win a trip for two to experience the game-like magic of zero gravity in Paris, France with all-inclusive flights and hotel stay plus $1,000 cash. Two hundred winners will also receive the brand-new Xbox Series X console coming out later this year. Monster Beverage Corporation CMO Daniel McHugh had this to say.

"Monster Energy is excited to partner again with Microsoft and the launch of Halo Infinite to pump up our consumers for its anticipated release. We are always looking to unlock the best user experiences for Monster Energy's consumers and believe our partnership with Halo Infinite will amplify that experience for all program participants."

The Snapchat code featured on Halo Infinite Monster Energy cans features two lenses that will guide users through the world of the game. One will provide augmented reality experiences set in the Halo universe monthly. Meanwhile, the selfie side lens will transform users into Master Chief. Users who scan all 3 Snapchat codes each month will unlock an exclusive in-game weapon.

Halo Infinite had been set as a launch title alongside the Xbox Series X, which launches in November. Unfortunately, the game was recently delayed by Microsoft and 343 Industries into 2021. The delay had to do with production interruptions brought on by the current situation the world is contending with. With that, the company's next-gen console will be launching without a new title in its most bankable franchise.

The game is said to include "the most expansive Master Chief campaign yet." When all hope is lost and humanity's fate hangs in the balance, Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he's ever faced. Players will begin anew and step inside the armor of humanity's greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and finally explore the scale of the Halo ring itself.

The special Halo Infinite edition cans will be available in 16 oz. Original Green, Lo-Carb, and Zero Sugar as well as the 24 oz. Original Green and Lo-Carb varieties. Limited edition 4-packs, 10-packs of Original Green, and Lo-Carb will also be available for redemption with the mega Original Green 24-pack for ultimate XP earnings. For more information, or to redeem points, head on over to MonsterEnergy.com.