Wild Eye Releasing has unleashed the trailer for Monster Force Zero. The upcoming movie embraces the spirit of the 1980s, which is evident from the colorful and action-packed trailer. Monster Force Zero was shot at an authentic comic-con, with cosplayers, furries, and steampunk characters sprinkled in, who all appear in the final cut. The sci-fi epic movie is all set to arrive on VOD and DVD October 13th.

In a last-ditch effort to gain exposure for his failing comic book Monster Force Zero, Calvin Cashill (aka A.I.) and his team of cosplayers enter an underground exhibition cosplay battle against the infamous "Destroyers of Destruction" (D.O.D.) - but cosmic forces are at work, and this battle is just the beginning of an interstellar monstrous ride for the team. The group of cosplayers are then granted superpowers and are transported into the multiverse to do real battle with evil alien forces bent on Earth's destruction. This is not at all what they originally signed up for.

Monster Force Zero stars genre favorite Garret Wang (Star Trek: Voyager), WWE and WCW wrestling legend Pat Tanaka, and sci-fi staple Heath C. Heine (Jurassic Thunder, Dragon Soldiers). Wang plays himself in the movie, while Tanaka is playing a character only known as Janitor. The movie also stars Dalena Nguyen, Aeon Cruz, Greg Farinelli, Shale Le Page, Omid Harrison, Amanda Rhodes, Aeona Cruz, Cali June, Dmitri Raskes, Adam Singer, Heidi Rowan, Sly Clayton, Juston Cooper, Gary J. Neuger, Hazel Le Page, Leon Welling, Rachel Darden, Jeff Nicoll, Silvia Taziri, Champagne Shuga Nova and Jason Hagan.

Nathan Letteer is in the director's chair for Monster Force Zero from a screenplay written by himself and Michele (Mike) Pacitto. The director's love for sci-fi started with Star Trek: The Next Generation and movies like The 5th Element, Star Wars, and the Firefly series. Before getting into making movies, Letteer was making music videos on YouTube. He has worked with featured artists Amp Live, Krizz Kaliko, Dizzy Wright, and many others. His first short film, Mac's Apartment, was nominated for an Emmy Award. Outside of Mac's Apartment, Letteer has seen plenty of success with award-winning short film Fifty Shades of Kilroy and various short narratives premiering on IFC Channel and STARZ.

Monster Force Zero has won the following awards: Best Score or Soundtrack, KaPow Intergalactic Film Festival, Outstanding Acting Ensemble, Zed Fest Film Festival, Outstanding Producing, Zed Fest Film Festival, Outstanding Screen Story, Zed Fest Film Festival, and Best Costume Award for Comedic Feature Film, Colorado International SciFi & Fantasy Film Festival. With the movie coming to home video in the next few weeks, more people will be able to see what all the fuss is about. The special effects certainly do not look like they came from DIY project at all. You can check out the trailer for Monster Force Zero above, thanks to the Wild Eye Releasing YouTube channel.