New details have emerged on Nickelodeon's live-action Monster High movie. Planned to debut on the small screen as a made-for-TV movie, Monster High is directly based on the popular toy line that was first introduced in 2010, having since become a immensely popular brand. Ahead of the live-action movie's debut next year, Nickelodeon has revealed the full cast along with who's directing, among other details.

Monster High: The Movie, which is not yet officially titled, Miia Harris (Just Beyond) as Clawdeen Wolf; Ceci Balagot (Dispatches from Elsewhere) as Frankie Stein; Nayah Damasen (Grey's Anatomy) as Draculaura; Case Walker (The Other Two) as Deuce Gorgon; Kyle Selig (Mean Girls on Broadway) as Mr. Komos; Marci T. House (Day of the Dead) as Headmistress Bloodgood; Scotch Ellis Loring (Firehouse Dog) as Clawdeen's dad, Apollo; Steve Valentine (Mom) as Draculaura's dad, Dracula; Jy Prishkulnik (Just Beyond) as Cleo de Nile; Lina Lecompte (Death Pursuit) as Lagoona Blue; Justin Derickson (When the Streetlights Go On) as Heath Burns; Lilah Fitzgerald (Honey Girls) as Ghoulia; and Nasiv Sall (Descendants 2) as Abbey Bominable.

The press release notes that additional fan-favorite characters from the Monster High universe will also be seen throughout the TV movie. An official synopsis reads, "Monster High follows Clawdeen Wolf, who was born half human and half werewolf, after she arrives at her new school, Monster High. She quickly makes friends with her classmates Frankie Stein and Draculaura, and for the first time in her life, Clawdeen feels like she has finally found a place where she fits in and can truly be herself, despite keeping her human half a secret. When a devious plan to destroy Monster High threatens to reveal her real identity, Clawdeen must learn to embrace her true monster heart and find a way to save the day."

Monster High is directed and executive produced by Todd Holland (The Real O'Neals, Malcolm in the Middle, Firehouse Dog). The story is by Jenny Jaffe (Big Hero 6: The Series, Rugrats) & Greg Erb & Jason Oremland (Princess and the Frog, Playmobil: The Movie) and the teleplay is by Jaffe and Billy Eddy & Matt Eddy (Zapped, Teen Beach Movie).

Adam Bonnett (Descendants franchise, Masters of the Universe: Revelation) serves as executive producer. Frederic Soulie, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Mattel Television, and Phil Breman, Vice President of Live Action Development, are overseeing the movie for Mattel and serve as executive producers. Production on Monster High for Nickelodeon is overseen by Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan are overseeing for Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action along with executives Linda Halder, Jessica Brown, Yolanda T. Cochran, and Jules Kovisars.

The live-action Monster High movie will air on Nickelodeon sometime in 2022. There is also a separate animated series reboot that's in development for the network as well, also planned to release next year. These projects join other Mattel Television content that's currently in production with new specials, series, and movies based on the likes of Barbie, Masters of the Universe, Thomas & Friends, Polly Pocket, and Fireman Sam. The plan for Monster High, per Nickelodeon, is to refuel the franchise and introduce Monster High "to a whole new generation of kids."