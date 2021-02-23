Monster High is getting double-rebooted for television, with a new animated series and the toy line's first live-action project both in the works. Deadline reports that Nickelodeon and Mattel are teaming up to develop an all-new animated series adaptation along with a live-action TV movie. The network plans to premiere both Monster High adaptations in 2022.

The new Monster High animated series will follow popular characters like Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura, and Frankie Stein as they "navigate the hilarity of high school in the hallowed halls of Monster High." Shea Fontana (DC Superhero Girls) serves as the series showrunner with Claudia Spinelli overseeing the project for Nickelodeon and Christopher Keenan overseeing for Mattel. Executive producer Adam Bonnett says the reimagination of the franchise will "focus on addressing important themes of identity and empowerment for kids today."

Meanwhile, Jenny Jaffe (Big Hero 6: The Series) will write a live-action "TV movie musical event" based on the popular Mattel toy line alongside Greg Erb and Jason Oremland (Princess and the Frog). It's not Jaffe's first foray into Nickelodeon as she is also working on an upcoming reboot of Rugrats. Nickelodeon's Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan will oversee the Monster High movie. Bonnett is attached to both projects.

"These classic monsters have always captured kids' imaginations and we are so excited and proud to welcome Monster High to our brand for a new generation of kids," Ramsey Naito, President of Nickelodeon Animation, said in a statement. "We have terrific partners on board at Mattel to create original content in different formats, and, with the expertise of the Nick creative team helmed by Claudia Spinelli on the animation development side, and Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan on the live-action side, we can't wait to showcase the comedy and adventure of these characters as they defy expectations and take on the world."

Mattel TV General Manager Fred Soulie adds: "Monster High's strong message of inclusivity is more relevant than ever. Nickelodeon shares our passion for the brand and its purpose having worked on the franchise when it first launched more than a decade ago. They are the ideal partners to bring these beloved characters and their stories to life through episodic television and the live-action television movie."

Launched by Mattel in 2010, the Monster High dolls have inspired several animated specials and TV movies, but never before has there been a live-action adaptation. The characters include Frankie Stein, the daughter of Frankenstein's monster and his bride; Draculaura, Count Dracula's vegetarian daughter who faints at the sight of blood; Clawdeen Wolf, the Wolfman's daughter; Cleo de Nile, the 5,842-year-old daughter of the Mummy Pharaoh Ramses de Nile; Lagoona Blue, a Black Lagoon-like sea creature's daughter; and Ghoulia Yelps, the groaning daughter of a zombie.

No casting information has yet been revealed for the new Monster High projects and it's unclear when production will begin. With plans to release both adaptations next year, it seems probable that the ball will start rolling before the end of the year. This news comes to us from Deadline.