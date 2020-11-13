While fans await to see whether director Paul W.S. Anderson's Monster Hunter breaks the video game movie curse, lead actor Milla Jovovich has revealed that Monster Hunter 2 is already being worked on. Jovovich, whose Monster Hunter character Captain Natalie Artemis can be seen in a newly released image, has stated in a recent interview that Anderson is "already writing" something else based in the movie's universe.

Exclusive: Here's a new image of Milla Jovovich in the #MonsterHunter movie https://t.co/31IkQXJ93D — GamesRadar+ (@GamesRadar) November 12, 2020

"Definitely, we would love to make another one. Hopefully people are going to love it because I know Paul would love to make a sequel. I mean, he's already writing something..."

Whether this news warrants excitement or worry is largely unknown currently, seeing as audiences have yet to see the first Monster Hunter, but Paul W.S. Anderson certainly knows a thing or two about adapting video games for the big screen. The filmmaker has helmed the first Mortal Kombat in 1995 and has been behind six movies in the Resident Evil. Depending on how you feel about these, shall we say, divisive adaptations, will no doubt determine whether you're happy about Monster Hunter 2 or not.

But make no mistake, Monster Hunter is a real passion project for Anderson, who has been working on the movie for a very long time. "I've been working on Monster Hunter for 11 years," he revealed. Since the release of the trailer, some fans have had their doubts about his take on the material, but the director offered his assurance that the titular beasts will impress both cinema goers and video game lovers alike.

Claiming that the creatures are "built to a greater level of detail than anything in Jurassic World," Anderson is also pretty confident that this won't be the last time we enter the world of Monster Hunter. "There's hundreds of monsters [in the game]. I can only use five or six of them in the movie," he added. "So it's a big, fun world that I think we've only just started to scratch the surface of."

The official synopsis for Monster Hunter reads; "Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower.

In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

Written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, Monster Hunter stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip "T. I." Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

Loosely based on the popular Capcom video game franchise, Monster Hunter is scheduled for release in the United Kingdom on December 4, 2020 and in the United States on December 30, 2020 and should provide the right amount of B-movie as we journey through this desolate, monster-ravaged world. This comes to us from Games Radar.