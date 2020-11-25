Director Paul W.S. Anderson will participate in an exclusive chat about the upcoming film Monster Hunter on Wednesday, December 2nd from 5 - 6 p.m. PST. In partnership with Capcom, the event will stream on the CapcomUSA Twitch channel. Influencer Social Dissonance will moderate the discussion, and will give Paul Anderson the opportunity to answer fan questions. The event will feature special appearances from "Monster Hunter" developers Ryozo Tsujimoto and Kaname Fujioka. Monster Hunter is based on Capcom's global bestselling video game "Monster Hunter: World."

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

Monster Hunter -- from Screen Gems, Constantin Film, Tencent Pictures and Toho -- begins its global theatrical rollout in China on December 4 and will make its North American debut on December 25. Based on the global video game series phenomenon Monster Hunter. Written for the Screen and Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, produced by Jeremy Bolt, Paul W.S. Anderson, Dennis Berardi, Robert Kulzer, Martin Moszkowicz. Starring Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip 'T.I.' Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, and Ron Perlman.