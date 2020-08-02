Director Paul W.S. Anderson is responsible for bringing to life the original live-action adaptations of bestselling gaming series Mortal Kombat and Resident Evil. The filmmaker has once again teamed up with action stars Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa for another video game adaptation, this time of Capcom's global blockbuster Monster Hunter. In an interview, Anderson confirmed that all work has been completed on the feature, and it is ready for release next year.

"The movie is 100 percent finished. We were supposed to be releasing it on Labor Day weekend but we pushed it into 2021, but it's completely done. So it's coming out April 23 of next year. For me, it's my most favorite movie I've ever made. It has a rather unique look to it."

The video game series puts you in the shoes of various 'hunters' that are tasked by locals to take down a series of increasingly fearsome beasts with the help of an array of weaponry that you collect and build over time. There is a lot of room within that simple premise to create a kickass film, for which Paul W.S. Anderson looked not only to the game's creature designs but the surrounding environment as well.

"One of the things I fell in love with when I first played the game - and I'm an avid follower of the game and optioned the game from Capcom 10 years ago; I was playing it when it was relatively unknown in the West and no-one else was really aware of it - was not only all the creatures but also the environments they lived it. They really did a great job of creating this world, this environment, this wild habitat, that they lived in."

"It's this incredible world that they created. You're plunged into another world. It's wonderful escapism and when the world starts to right itself and people can go back to theaters, that's exactly what people will want and need is to escape for a couple of hours into a different realm. And that's what Monster Hunter has in spades, and that's why I was so excited to turn it into a movie."

Of course, the main draw of the film is going to be watching Jovovich and Jaa taking on a variety of looming beasts. In a previous interview with Empire, Anderson had promised the detailing of the appearance of the beasts will be a notch above other blockbusters, specifically Jurassic World.

"All our monsters are 50-60 feet tall. They're really amazing. We're building them in even more detail than the dinosaurs of Jurassic World. And they look even better, because we shot on real locations in South Africa and Namibia, which gives the animators something to really match into: real wind, real dust, real sun-flare. The monsters are the only CG thing in there."

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, Monster Hunter features a stellar lead cast consisting of Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman, TI, Tony Jaa, and Diego Boneta. The movie is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 23, 2021. This latest update on Monster Hunters arrives via Syfy.