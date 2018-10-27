Milla Jovovich has provided a new look at her Monster Hunter character in a set photo. The actress posted an image of herself in the makeup chair earlier this month, getting into her Captain Natalie Artemis role. While these images are definitely welcome, fans of the original video game series are waiting to see what direction this project takes the monsters in terms of look and feel. The giant beasts will more than likely all be created through the use of visual effects, so it might be a bit longer before we see them in action.

Milla Jovovich has been sharing updates from the Monster Hunter set, which is awesome, and something that many actors and actresses have been doing more of lately. Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot started off the production of Wonder Woman 1984 by sharing some official images and Sylvester Stallone is pretty much keeping a social media diary while on the set of Rambo 5. The latest photo from Monster Hunter is notable because we can finally see Captain Natalie Artemis in her battle suit.

Captain Natalie Artemis is shown with full armor in the latest set picture from Monster Hunter. Fans of the original video game will notice that she also has her "slinger" on her arm, which she uses to take out the monsters. Milla Jovovich decided to share the image after another one was released of Diego Boneta's character, Sergeant Marshall. with modern weapons, something fans of the game were not happy about. You can see that image below. However, as Jovovich shows off in these new set image, there's nothing to worry about in terms of what classic weapons from the game will be utilized to slay some monsters in the upcoming movie adaptation.

Monster Hunter is based off of the popular Capcom video game series of the same name. The game is an action-style RPG, which allows players to hunt and trap monsters, using an assortment of different weapons that are crafted as the game moves on. The game franchise started back in 2004 and later gained popularity in Japan with a trading card game based on the first five installments in the main gaming series. A film adaptation has been in the works for quite some time.

It was first revealed that Resident Evil director Paul W.S. Anderson was going to helm the live-action adaptation of Monster Hunter back in 2012. However, it wasn't until 2016 that the project started to gain some momentum. It was later revealed that Milla Jovovich had signed on to star as Captain Natalie Artemis. As is the case with most video game movies, it's believed that Monster Hunter will be loosely based off of the original franchise, which makes sense considering how many stories there are in the game series. So, expect to see some deviations from the source material when the movie finally hits the big screen. You can check out the new look of Captain Natalie Artemis below, thanks to Milla Jovovich's Instagram account.