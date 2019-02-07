Sony has given a 2020 release date to their upcoming Monster Hunter movie adaptation. The video game series has been going since 2004 and, as the title implies, it centers on well-equipped characters hunting down and slaying giant monsters in a variety of landscapes. Unfortunately, we're going to have to wait about a year and a half to see what that sort of monster-related carnage looks like on the big screen.

Monster Hunter, which comes from director Paul W.S. Anderson, the man behind the Resident Evil movie franchise, will hit theaters on September 4, 2020. The project reunites him with Milla Jovovich, who fronted the Resident Evil movies and just so happens to be his real-life wife. Jovovich plays the lead character Lt. Artemis alongside a cast that also includes Tony Jaa, Ron Perlman, Meagan Good and rapper-turned-actor T.I. As of right now, there are no other movies scheduled to come out on that date which means, at least for the time being, that it can own that weekend. And, in recent years, September has proved to be fertile ground, with movies like IT performing exceptionally well during that month, where it was once viewed largely as a dumping ground for lesser quality fare.

Monster Hunter, as far as the video games go, doesn't have a terribly expansive story. The movie will center on Lt. Artemis and her soldiers who are transported from the world they know to a new, dangerous one filled with monsters. As a result, Artemis receives the shock of her life and the situation evolves into a brutal battle for survival against these enormous creatures, who come equipped with incredible powers. She'll have to team up with a man who has found a way to defeat these beasts if they hope to survive.

So far, the Monster Hunter franchise consists of five game titles dating back to the first title, which was released in 2004 on the PlayStation 2. The most recent title, Monster Hunter: World, was released last year and, in total, the games have sold more than 52 million copies worldwide. While trying to adapt video games into movies is nothing new in Hollywood, studios are more franchise focused than ever before and taking a game this popular, with this much potential spectacle, has franchise written all over it. Undoubtedly, the studio is hoping for this to be the first in a series of movies.

Then again, Hollywood still hasn't totally cracked the code on video game adaptations, as we've still yet to have a truly great video game movie. Though, it hasn't been for a lack of trying. But if anyone has come close, it's Paul W.S. Anderson, as his six Resident Evil movies have grossed a combined $1.2 billion at the global box office. With that in mind, it's no wonder that Sony Pictures has hitched their wagon to him on this one.