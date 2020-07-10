Yet another major movie has been pushed out of 2020 and into 2021. Monster Hunter, the upcoming adaptation of the video game series of the same name starring Milla Jovovich, has been delayed by Sony Pictures. This is the latest in a long line of would-be blockbusters that have been pushed back due to the ongoing theater closure and uncertainty regarding the immediate future of the exhibition business. With that, Sony has opted to wait an additional seven months before unleashing these monsters in theaters.

According to several reports, Monster Hunter will now open on April 23, 2021. The latest from director Paul W.S. Anderson and his wife Milla Jovovich had previously been set to debut on September 4, 2020. This is particularly interesting since the video game adaptation wrapped filming back in December 2018. By the time it hits theaters, it will have been nearly two and a half years between production wrap and its release. That is not exactly typical for a big-budget franchise play such as this. But we are not in a typical situation right now and studios have had to make adjustments as things continue to unfold.

The cast also includes Tony Jaa, Tip 'T.I.' Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman. It represents Paul W.S. Anderson's first feature since Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, which concluded that version of the long-running franchise. It remains the highest-grossing video game movie franchise to date. The game series originated in 2004, with a series of sequels released in the years since. The most recent entry, Monster Hunter: World, was released in 2018. Anderson penned the screenplay in addition to directing. Jeremy Bolt, Dennis Berardi, Robert Kulzer and Martin Moszkowicz are producing alongside Anderson.

Monster Hunter centers on a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain ferociously. Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her elite unit are unwittingly transported through a portal from our world to this monster-filled world, which provides them with quite the shock. Artemis then makes a desperate attempt to return home. On her journey, she encounters a mysterious hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills have enabled him to survive in this dangerous world. Faced with relentless attacks from these monsters, they must team up to fight back and find a way home.

This is just one of many movies that have been pushed out of 2020 entirely. That means 2021 is becoming increasingly crowded as studios are now searching for fertile ground to capitalize at the box office. Monster Hunter is set to open against Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho, which was originally set to debut this fall as well. Most major theater chains, including AMC, Regal and Cinemark, are planning to reopen by the end of July. Christopher Nolan's Tenet is still set to be the first major release to arrive in theaters on August 12. But, as we've seen, these dates are very much subject to change. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.