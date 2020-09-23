Few filmmakers have had as much success in the video game adaptations genre as Paul W. S. Anderson, who was responsible for the first Mortal Kombat movie as well as the Resident Evil film series starring Milla Jovovich. Now, Andersen and Jovovich have teamed up once again for a movie based on the bestselling Monster Hunter games. Sony Pictures recently revealed a new plot synopsis for the upcoming film.

"Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower."

"In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown."

The Monster Hunter games debuted in 2004 on PlayStation 2. The video game series puts you in the shoes of a hunter in a distant land, where humanity is beset by monstrous creatures who can only be overcome by a combination of strategy and increasingly advanced weapons.

Based on the official synopsis, it seems the movie will be taking some liberties with the source material. While Tony Jaa's character appears to be the typical protagonist of a Monster Hunter game, Jovovich will add a new dimension to the plot in the role of a soldier from present-day Earth who gets embroiled in the world of giant monsters.

If Anderson's previous work is any indication, the plot of Monster Hunter is going to take a backseat to exciting action scenes that the movie's premise sets up. In a past interview, the filmmaker had explained what aspect of making the movie particularly excited him, and why he believes the movie will be able to one-up the Jurrasic World franchise.

"All our monsters are 50-60 feet tall. They're really amazing. We're building them in even more detail than the dinosaurs of Jurassic World. And they look even better, because we shot on real locations in South Africa and Namibia, which gives the animators something to really match into: real wind, real dust, real sun-flare. The monsters are the only CG thing in there."

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, Monster Hunter features a cast comprising of Milla Jovovich, Ron Perlman, TI, Tony Jaa, and Diego Boneta. The film was originally supposed to debut in theaters this year, but the lockdown made sure that would not happen. Now, the release date has been shifted to next year, and the movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters April 23, 2021. This news was first uncovered by ComicBook.com.