When it comes to making movie adaptations of classic video games, few filmmakers have achieved the success of Paul W.S. Anderson. After making his name in the business with the original Mortal Kombat movie in 1995, the filmmaker returned to the genre with the Resident Evil franchise starring Milla Jovovich. In an interview Anderson explained how he approaches the work of video game movie adaptations now that he is also taking on Monster Hunter, which hits theaters as we head into the New Year.

"I think you need to stay true to the to the fabric of the game - which we have done, as I've kind of demonstrated. But also I think you have to be aware that you're walking a very fine line, because as well as making a movie for fans who know a lot about the source material, you're also making a movie for people who don't know anything about it. Mortal Kombat works for both audiences, and I'm always aware of that line. And that's why sometimes hardcore fans take offense because we change some things."

Hollywood's habit of "changing some things" while adapting video games for the big screen is how we got a Super Mario Bros. movie where the final boss dragon Bowser was a guy with a stupid blonde haircut, and an Assassin's Creed film where most of the action takes place in the modern world. With his new movie Monster Hunter, an adaptation of Capcom's best-selling gaming series, Paul W.S. Anderson aims to present the world of the game in a manner that appeals to experienced players as well as those who have never picked up a joystick in their life.

"We're trying to do our best to tell a story that doesn't exclude anybody. I think that's the thing you want to not do. You don't want people to go, "Oh, I don't play the game. Therefore, that movie is not for me." You want people who both play the game and don't play the game to go, "That is very cool."

Monster Hunter tells the story of a UN military team led by Captain Natalie Artemis who fall through a portal and wind up in a distant world where monsters roam the land. Beset by dangers that they are not equipped to handle, Artemis and her team have to rely on the skills of a local hero who has tasked himself with defending his people against the giant monsters by using their own hide and skeletons as weapons against them.

The trailer for the movie that was released recently promises plenty of giant monster mayhem that looks very close in aesthetics to the iconic designs that made the game series such a hit. It remains to be seen how well the movie fares in the current state of doldrums that the cinema industry finds itself in.

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, Monster Hunter features Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip "T.I." Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, and Ron Perlman. The film arrives in theaters on December 30. This news originated at ScreenRant.