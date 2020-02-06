Sony's upcoming Monster Hunter movie has officially been rated PG-13. Paul W.S. Anderson, the man behind the live-action Resident Evil franchise, is once again heading to the world of video game adaptations to bring these giant beasts to the big screen. With the movie officially rated, one has to wonder if the first trailer won't be far behind.

Before digging into why that might be, let's go over the rating itself. The Motion Picture Association of America has officially handed out a PG-13 rating to Monster Hunter. This means we're not going to head to the realm of R-rated monster business, but that was to be expected. This also means that the movie is done and in the can, as the MPAA can't rate a movie that isn't finished yet. As for their reasoning, the MPAA said they handed out the rating for the following reasons.

"Rated PG-13 for sequences of creature action and violence throughout."

That checks out. As for the possible trailer, we can reasonably speculate that is going to come sooner rather than later. Monster Hunter finished filming way back in December 2018. So it's reasonable to expect that Paul W.S. Anderson has had time to wrap things up by now. Sony has a September release planned and, since we're already into February, it would make sense for the studio to get a trailer out to start getting the hype train moving.

Milla Jovovich, who also headlined the Resident Evil movies, toplines the cast as Lt. Artemis. The ensemble also includes Tony Jaa (Triple Threat), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), Meagan Good (Think Like a Man) and rapper-turned-actor T.I. (Ant-Man and the Wasp). The Monster Hunter games date back to 2004 and, across the various releases over the years, have sold more than 52 million copies worldwide. The studio is, undoubtedly, hoping this can turn into a franchise, much like they did with Resident Evil, if things go well.

Monster Hunter takes place in a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their territory with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her group of soldiers are transported from our world to theirs, the usually calm lieutenant receives the shock of her life. She and her soldiers find themselves locked in a battle for survival against these enormous beasts with incredible powers and unstoppable attacks. Artemis must team up with a mysterious man who has discovered a way to fight back against these threats.

Video game movies have proved to be challenging for Hollywood in years past, but that hasn't stopped studios from trying. Recent releases such as Rampage and Detective Pikachu have made great strides when it comes to cracking the code. Maybe this can continue the positive trend. Monster Hunter is set to hit theaters on September 4. This news comes to us via FilmRatings.com.