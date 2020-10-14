So far we have only seen a teasing glimpse of director Paul W.S. Anderson's upcoming action flick Monster Hunter, but now, the first full official trailer has finally been released and offers up all of the dragon-slaying, spider-crab horror, and desolate wastelands you could possibly ever want. Loosely based on the popular Capcom video game franchise, Monster Hunter is scheduled for release on December 30th.

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower.

In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

The trailer shows off Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich as the movie's lead, with the actress once again excelling in the action movie department. Starring as leader Captain Artemis, Jovovich and her team of unwitting soldiers are transported to another world where they are forced to trifle with all kinds of prehistoric-looking behemoths. Facing attacks from both the sky and from beneath their feet, Jovovich and her comrades are way beyond their depth. Thankfully they run into Ong Bak star and martial arts aficionado Tony Jaa, who has an affinity for killing these savage beasts.

Written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, Monster Hunter stars Tip "T. I." Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, and Ron Perlman alongside Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa.

The crux of the movie appears to be revolved around the gateway that is used to send Jovovich and the rest of the soldiers to this monster-filled world, with our heroes rushing to close it before the monsters can make their way to Earth. It also looks like Anderson and his creative team have tried to slot in as many callbacks to the video game franchise as they can, with Artemis and the rest of her team relying on the use of some classic Monster Hunter weaponry to take on the creatures, including the infamous Rathalos.

An adaptation of Monster Hunter has been in conception since 2012, with fans of both the video game and of more general B-movie thrills finally able to look forward to their trip to this desolate, monster-ravaged world. Though no doubt some fans will take issue with the various ways in which the movie strays from the digital source material.

Contrary to what has been happening across the movie world, the release date for Monster Hunter was recently brought forward from April 23, 2021, and will now be released on December 30, 2020. This comes to us courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment.