The Asylum has released a new trailer for Monster Hunters just in time for the movie's arrival. We have been faced with a summer movie season that has been truly lacking in blockbuster action. While this fits into the mockbuster category, it may well be able to give movie lovers some of what they have been missing as it sees Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan, Natural Born Killers) battling alien beasts in a fight for the very survival of Earth. As we can see from the trailer,

The trailer wastes no time in getting to the meat on these bones as it kicks off with a ship crash landing on Earth. We then find the government's Alien Defense Unit, which is tasked with containing any extraterrestrial threats that may come about as a result. But they are unsuccessful in that regard, which ensures that we are going to have a movie on our hands and not a boring short about government agents doing a good job. Hulking alien monsters begin to bring destruction and it turns into man against beast, with abundant one-liners and action.

10 years ago, I watched Mega Piranha with my friends ,and decided I HAD to direct for @theasylumcc. So after moving to LA with the goal to do just that, here we are. #MonsterHunters comes out Tuesday👽🚀 thank you @davidmlatt @anthonycferrante @undeadpaulbales@LaHood777 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KFejFcTLJd — Brendan (@brendanpetrizzo) August 21, 2020

Not to be confused with Sony's upcoming video game adaptation Monster Hunter, this is the latest mockbuster from The Asylum. The studio has cooked up movies such as this over the years that vaguely recall other popular blockbusters of that time. Atlantic Rim (Pacific Rim), Transmorphers (Transformers), Triassic World (Jurassic World) and Allan Quatermain and the Temple of Skulls (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) serve as a few examples. Though they also showcase creature features often, with Zoombies and 3-Headed Shark Attack among the company's library. Their latest release checks all of the boxes.

The movie is directed by Brendan Petrizzo. Connie Jo Sechrist and Anthony Jensen also star. Jeremy M Inman penned the screenplay. David Michael Latt produces. Petrizzo, taking to Twitter, had this to say, revealing that this is the realization of a dream that started with 2010's Mega Piranha.

"10 years ago, I watched Mega Piranha with my friends ,and decided I had to direct for The Asylum. So after moving to LA with the goal to do just that, here we are."

Monster Hunters picks up when an alien prison ship crash lands on Earth, unleashing a string of creatures in the California desert. They make quick work of the army that tries to stop them. The only hope of stopping the aliens rests in the hands of a secret branch of the government specializing in alien weaponry. With the team led by Tom Sizemore untested in real combat, the battle for Earth will be a brutal one.

The movie's poster also comes with a not-so-subtle tagline, "The deadliest creatures in the galaxy just crashed... on Earth." Monster Hunters is available now through digital retailers and VOD. For those set on picking up a physical copy, the DVD is set to arrive on September 25. You can check out the trailer from The Asylum YouTube channel.