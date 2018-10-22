The first trailer for Monster Party is here. It's a heck of a time to be a fan of horror. Major studios are putting a lot of thought into their horror offerings these days, but it seems to be trickling down to the smaller releases as well. That's not to say there aren't plenty of questionable horror flicks still making their way out into the world, but competition tends to weed out the weak and as such, everyone has to at least try and step up their game. Enter Monster Party, which looks like it could be taking a few interesting ideas, throwing them in a blender and churning out a bloody good time.

The trailer sets up a questionable dinner party heist of sorts. There is a dinner party at a very fancy house with a safe in it. Some people attending said dinner party are going to try and steal what's in the safe. What could go wrong? A lot, as it happens. This basically devolves into The Purge, not sanctioned by the government in this case, crossing paths with something like The Invitation. There seems to be something of a slasher revival going on right now and it looks like based on what we're seeing here that this movie is going to play that up a bit, even if there isn't any one slasher doing the killing.

Monster Party follows three thieves who plan a bold heist. To pull this off, they pose as waiters at a Malibu mansion dinner party. The thieves have a tremendous amount of debt and it's clear this is going to be playing up the class separation angle quite a bit. Their plan goes horribly wrong, as one would expect, and the trio soon comes to understand that these dinner guests are not who they seem to be. Their cash grab endeavor becomes a violent brawl. The question is, who is going to make it out of this party gone wrong with their lives?

The cast includes Lance Reddick (John Wick: Chapter 2), Julian McMahon (Fantastic Four), Robin Tunney (The Mentalist), Sam Strike (Nightflyers), Erin Moriarty (Blood Father), Brandon Micheal Hall (Search Party), Diego Boneta (Scream Queens) and Virginia Gardner (Halloween). Chris von Hoffmann serves as both writer and director. Hoffman mostly has a lot of shorts to his name, but previously helmed 2016's Drifter as well.

In addition to the trailer, the studio has also released a new poster, which makes poolside murder look pretty elegant. Monster Party, which doesn't presently have a rating from the MPAA, will be released in theaters on November 2. It will also be made available on VOD and digital platforms the same day, for those who are interested in watching this bloody mansion slaughterfest from the comfort of their own homes. Be sure to check out the new Monster Party trailer from the RLJE Films YouTube channel for yourself below.