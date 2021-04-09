Sony Pictures Animation is celebrating Pets Day with a free-to-watch animated short set in the Hotel Transylvania universe. Dubbed Monster Pets: A Hotel Transylvania Short Film, the mini-movie is executive produced by franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky and Michelle Murdocca. Christian Roedel produced the short, and Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon direct with a story written by Kluska. You can watch it below.

"What would it be like if the Drac Pack all owned pets? We couldn't be more excited to jump back into the world of Hotel Transylvania, and explore all the fun and lovable frustrations of pets through a monster lens," said Monster Pets directors Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. The two will also be helming the next Hotel Transylvania movie.

The directors added: "What happens when your golden retriever is 5 stories tall? Or your chihuahua breathes fire? Being able to introduce an all-new group of characters in Monster Pets who are just as funny and weird as the Drac Pack was an absolute blast. We hope audiences enjoy the short, and look forward to seeing the monster pets make an appearance in the upcoming Hotel Transylvania: Transformania!"

"This short has been a labor of love from the teams at Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks, and we're pleased that we can bring heartfelt laughter to families around the world in this time," added Christian Roedel, who produced the short. "The Hotel Transylvania franchise is all about family, and it has been an honor to work alongside our newest members Jennifer and Derek, the amazing directing duo who will take the reins for this exciting new chapter."

A logline for Monster Pets: A Hotel Transylvania Short Film reads: "Drac's lovable, monster-sized puppy, Tinkles, has more energy than ever and just wants to play ball! Unfortunately, Drac is too busy juggling his duties at the hotel, so he is determined to find a monster pet companion for his huge furry friend. After a series of mismatches, Drac's plan goes awry when Tinkles chooses a very unlikely companion."

The short features the voices of Brian Hull (Dracula), Derek Drymon (Tinkles/Zombie/Gillman), Jennifer Kluska (Toots), Genndy Tartakovsky (Blobby/Puppy Blobby) and Jon Olson (additional monster pets).

This short movie comes as Sony has revealed the official title for Hotel Transylvania 4, which is officially called Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. At this time, there have been no details released about the plot, but Sony has confirmed that the movie will be the final installment of the animated movie series. After creating the series and directing the first three movies, Genndy Tartakovsky is stepping down as director, though he still penned the script for the sequel. Alice Dewey Goldstone produced and Selena Gomez, Genndy Tartakovsky, and Michelle Murdocca executive produce.

It's also been announced that Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be released on July 23, 2021. This follows the previously set release date for Aug. 6, meaning the sequel will be arriving earlier than fans had been anticipating. Hopefully, this means that an official trailer isn't too far behind. The new short film comes to us from Sony Pictures Animation.