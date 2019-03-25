Mary Poppins himself Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer) and Dylan O'Brien (The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials) will be teaming up soon for the post-apocalyptic monster movie Monster Problems. If those two bits of casting news weren't enough to pique your interest in the upcoming film, maybe today's addition will. Today we have word that young Gamora actress Ariana Greenblatt is joining in on the fun as well. Greenblatt will be playing a character by the name of Minnow in the Paramount Players motion picture.

Monster Problems is a coming of age movie about a young man living in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monsters. Michael Rooker will play Clyde, an expert hunter who teaches Joel Dawson (O'Brien) how to survive the Monster Apocalypse. No word on how Greenblatt's Minnow fits into the story at this time. That said, I've joked that this movie is shaping up to be Zombieland... With Monsters! and if that's true, then Greenblatt is playing the Abigail Breslin part; this is in addition to Rooker playing the Woody Harrelson role and O'Brien playing the Jesse Eisenberg part. I'm kidding. Or am I? All I can say is that I can't wait to see who they get to play the Emma Stone role. Ten bucks says they snag Jane Levy (Suburgatory, Evil Dead).

Ariana Greenblatt is best known for the role of Young Gamora in Joe and Anthony Russo's Avengers: Infinity War but the actress has also snagged roles in such projects as Lori in Jon Lucas and Scott Moore's A Bad Moms Christmas starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn. She also starred as Daphne Diaz in 57 episodes of a TV series called Stuck in the Middle along with other roles in TV shows such as Legendary Dudas and Liv and Maddie. And let's not forget that she was a contestant on the Dancing with the Stars spin-off Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. Not bad for an actress that was born a week or so after the release of Superbad (God, I feel old). Up next you'll be able to catch Greenblatt offering up her voice talents as Julia in Thea Sharrock's animated adaptation of Katherine Applegate's The One and Only Ivan co-starring Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell, Danny DeVito, Bryan Cranston, and Helen Mirren.

Michael Matthews (Five Fingers for Marseilles) will direct Monster Problems from a screenplay written by Brian Duffield (Jane Got a Gun, The Babysitter) and Matthew Robinson (The Invention of Lying, Dora and the Lost City of Gold). Stranger Things producer/director Shawn Levy will be lending his producing talents behind the scenes of this project as well. For those of you that might not know, Levy is best known for directing movies such as Night at the Museum, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian, and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb. But the man has also helmed some more adult fare such as The Internship starring Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson, Real Steel starring Hugh Jackman and boxing robots, and Date Night with Steve Carell and Tina Fey. He will be producing Monster Problems through his 21 Laps banner. This casting update comes to us via Deadline.