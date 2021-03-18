Monsters, Inc. is being rebooted as an episodic animated series at Disney+, with most of the original cast retuning for Monsters at Work, including John Goodman and Billy Crystal. Serving as a direct sequel to the original animated hit from Pixar, there will be room for a lot of new monsters. Joining the cast is The Office favorite and future Legally Blonde 3 writer Mindy Kaling, who will be voicing an all new monster named Val Little.

Additionally, Bonnie Hunt will reprise her role as Ms. Flint, who was formerly in charge of training new Scarers at Monsters, Inc., but will now manage the department responsible for recruiting and training the funniest monsters to become Jokesters.

With plenty of big surprises still to come on Disney's premier streaming service, Monsters At Work is being set up as one of its biggest summer releases, with the kids begin able to enjoy all the fun when Monsters at Work begins streaming Friday, July 2, exclusively on Disney+.

Ben Feldman stars as the voice of Tylor Tuskmon in the series, which introduces new monster characters alongside returning favorites, including Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan, who will again be voiced by renowned actors Billy Crystal and John Goodman. Starring alongside Feldman and Kaling as part of the MIFT crew is Henry Winkler (Happy Days) as Fritz, the scatterbrained boss; Lucas Neff (Raising Hope) as Duncan, an opportunistic plumber; and Alanna Ubach (Coco) as Cutter, the officious rule follower. New character images were released today.

Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in.

After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

In addition to Crystal, Goodman and Hunt, returning cast members from the original movies include John Ratzenberger as Yeti and Tylor's dad, Bernard, Jennifer Tilly as Celia Mae and Bob Peterson as Roze, twin sister to his original Monsters, Inc. character, Roz. Voicing additional characters are Stephen Stanton (Star Wars Resistance) as Smitty and Needleman, the bumbling custodial team at Monsters, Inc., and Aisha Tyler (Archer) as Tylor's mom, Millie Tuskmon.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, the series was developed and is executive produced by Disney animation veteran Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Planes: Fire & Rescue). Academy Award-nominated Sean Lurie (Inner Workings) is producer, and Kat Good (Big Hero 6 The Series) and Steve Anderson (Meet the Robinsons) serve as supervising directors. The late Rob Gibbs (Monsters, Inc.) also served as director on some of the earlier episodes. Get ready for big fun this summer only on Disney+.