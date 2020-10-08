Former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge has announced his sci-fi feature debut with Monsters of California. DeLonge is switching gears from playing guitar and hunting for aliens to step behind the camera. According to the musician, this is a project that he has been thinking about for years and decided now was the time to bring it to life. Monsters of California was written by DeLonge with Ian Miller, and it is currently in production.

Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Richard Kind stars in Monsters of California alongside Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives), Gabrielle Haugh (Jeepers Creepers 3), and Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek. Jack Samson, Jared Scott, and Jack Lancaster also star in the upcoming movie from Tom DeLonge. A release date for the movie has not been announced.

Monsters of California is a coming of age adventure with a science fiction twist that follows teenager Dallas Edwards, who is played by Jack Samson, and his derelict friends. They are on a quest for the meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events that have been occurring in Southern California. The truths they uncover begin to unravel extraordinary secrets held tightly within the deepest levels of the Government. Tom DeLonge had this to say about the project.

"I have been playing this story in my dreams for decades. It represents all aspects of my strange existence, including growing up in San Diego suburbia as a disaffected teenage skateboarder. I had a tight tribe of friends who never missed an opportunity to piss people off and made me laugh so hard I would cry. The camaraderie, curiosity, angst and irreverence is everything that led me to Blink-182 and this story is layered with my obsession with the tightly blurred lines between science and science fiction."

Tom DeLonge played guitar and sang in Blink-182 for over 20 years, where they sold over 25 million albums. He left the band in 2014, though he denies that he left to hunt for aliens full time. "Quitting the band to search for UFOs? Hahhaha WTF is wrong with you media," he said in 2016. "I'm actually talking to Travis [Barker, Blink-182's drummer] about us right now... Never did quit, remember? But- Am I currently working with people in the Government? YES. Including leadership from DOD, Intelligence and Executive Branch? YES."

Tom DeLonge founded the To the Stars Academy, which has had great success bringing information about UFOs and aliens to the public. To the Stars Inc. is producing