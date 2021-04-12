Legendary Entertainment's recent offering Godzilla Vs Kong has become the biggest box-office success since last year, beating out films like Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 to take the crown at a time when the theater industry is plagued with uncertainty. The success of GvK has also reignited hope for the "MonsterVerse" cinematic universe that Legendary had been developing.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Josh Grode, CEO of Legendary Entertainment confirmed that "we have a number of ideas for more movies [in the MonsterVerse]," while also affirming that Godzilla vs. Kong was greenlit based on audience expectations.

"We did a lot of analytics after [Godzilla: King of the Monsters], and the audience showed that they wanted to see these monsters going at it. This movie gives the audiences what they want and we're seeing the results of that."

For a long time, it seemed as though the MonsterVerse washeaded for the same ignominious fate as the infamous Dark Universe that Universal Pictures had tried and failed to kickstart. The MonsterVerse movies, from Godzilla, to Kong: Skull Island, to King of the Monsters were middling successes at the box-office while being saddled with huge budgets. There was even an expectation that GvK would be the franchise's final hurrah before the series called it a day.

But with the unexpected success of Godzilla vs. Kong, the MonsterVerse seems back on track once again. Adam Wingard, the director of GvK, has stated in a previous interview that he would be happy to return to the franchise for sequels, which would explore the "Hollow Earth" phenomenon that was teased in previous films.

"I would absolutely love to continue. The clear starting point we teed up, exploring Hollow Earth, I think there is a lot more to do there. This is a pre-history of Planet Earth, where all the [Titans] come from. We tee up some mystery in [Godzilla vs. Kong], things I want to see resolved and explored and pushed to the next level. If I have the opportunity, I know what I will do. It's up to Warner Bros and Legendary, if they have an appetite."

In the MonsterVerse, the Hollow Earth refers to a series of giant, interconnected tunnels dug under the Earth a very long time ago, which Godzilla and his ilk use to travel quickly around the planet. A movie exploring the origins of the Hollow Earth, and the superpredators that roamed freely at the time, would be an exciting new direction in which to take the franchise.

For now, theater chains are making the most of having a rare box-office hit on their hands, and hoping GvK is the beginning of a return to normal for the film distributions business.

Directed by Adam Wingard and written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, Godzilla vs. Kong stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Brian Tyree Henry. The film is now playing in theaters and on HBO Max. Deadline brought us this news first.