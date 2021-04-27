It appears Warner Bros. and Legendary intend to continue the MonsterVerse franchise. Following the massive success of Godzilla vs. Kong, it has come to light that director Adam Wingard is being courted to return for another entry in the series. For the time being, it hasn't been revealed what, specifically, the next entry would be but the studio is trying to lock down the man that helped right the ship.

According to a new report, Adam Wingard is currently in talks with Legendary to return for a new mystery MonsterVerse movie. If the deal closes it would mark an important first. Dating back to 2014's Godzilla, no director has returned to direct a second movie in the franchise. Wingard would become the first. Gareth Edwards directed Godzilla, Jordan Vogt-Roberts followed with 2017's Kong: Skull Island and Michael Dougherty was at the helm for 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

One important hurdle that will need to be cleared is working this into the schedule. Adam Wingard has become a busy man since the release of Godzilla Vs Kong. He is currently working on Face/Off 2 with Paramount Pictures, in addition to his ThunderCats movie, which looks likely to be his next project. The report also notes that no writer is attached to this upcoming MonsterVerse movie yet. So it appears to be in the earliest stages. That could provide Wingard time to sort out his schedule.

While nothing is set in stone, the report also notes that one possibility being thrown around for the next entry is Son of Kong. The original movie was released in 1933 and was produced rapidly as a sequel to the original King Kong, which was a huge hit in its day. Given what happens at the end of Godzilla vs. Kong, it's easy to see how a remake of this particular movie would make sense. Whether or not the proposed movie would include Godzilla at all remains entirely unclear.

Whatever the case, it marks an incredible turnaround. Godzilla: King of the Monsters disappointed critically and commercially. It was met with mixed reviews on its way to just $383 million worldwide working from a massive $170 million budget. Godzilla vs. Kong, meanwhile, has already surpassed $400 million globally. And that is with serious capacity limits at theaters in the U.S. and throughout much of the world. Not to mention that the blockbuster was available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. at no additional cost to subscribers. That success has prompted Legendary to carve a new path forward.

To date, across four entries, the MonsterVerse has grossed $1.8 billion at the global box office. While it's not on the same level as the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and nothing else really is) that makes it a big success so far, with lots of room to grow. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.