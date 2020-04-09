Legendary Entertainment recently announced a new series that kicks off tonight called the Monsterverse Watchalong Fan Event, which will feature online viewing parties of all three movies in the franchise so far. 2014's Godzilla is kicking things off and director Gareth Edwards is set to join in on the festivities. The official Godzilla Twitter account shared the information, with Edwards taking over the account tonight for the viewing. Here's what he had to say.

"Hi Godzilla fans! It's director Gareth Edwards here and I'll be live tweeting during the #MonsterverseWatchalong tonight! Start your copy of #GodzillaMovie (2014) at 5pm PT and watch with me."

The Monsterverse Watchalong will start at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET each Thursday. Those who want to participate simply need to hit play on their copy of the movie at that time. Legendary said they will be providing in-depth content and commentary via its social media channels, with special guests for each viewing. Guests for the Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters watchalongs have not been revealed yet. Fans are encouraged to follow the hashtag #MonsterverseWatchalong. Here is the full schedule.

The Monsterverse Watchalong Schedule

April 9 at 5 pm PST - Godzilla

April 16 at 5pm PST - Kong: Skull Island

April 23 at 5pm PST - Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Gareth Edwards was coming off of his feature directorial debut Monsters, a low-budget creature feature that put him on the map. That put him in the hot seat for Godzilla, which was the first time the iconic kaiju had been brought to America since the disastrous 1998 movie. Things worked out better this time around, as the movie earned favorable reviews from critics, on its way to $529 million at the global box office. Edwards didn't return for the sequel, as he moved onto a galaxy far, far away to helm Rogue One: A Star Wars Story instead. Michael Dougherty ended up helming what became Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The cast was led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Elizabeth Olsen (Avengers: Infinity War, Wind River). The ensemble also includes Oscar-nominee Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai, Inception), Oscar-winner Juliette Binoche (The English Patient, Cosmopolis), Sally Hawkins (Blue Jasmine, The Shape of Water), Oscar-nominee David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck, The Bourne Legacy) and Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad, Argo). Max Borenstein penned the screenplay.

Next up for the Monsterverse will be Godzilla vs. Kong, which is set to arrive in theaters later this year. It will pit the King of the Monsters against the version of King Kong we met in Kong: Skull Island. Adam Wingard, of Blair Witch fame, is directing the upcoming monster brawl. Godzilla isn't streaming on any major streaming service right now, but the movie is available to purchase digitally for those that perhaps don't own a hard copy for tonight's watch party. Feel free to check out the announcement post and following along for the first Monsterverse Watchalong from the Godzilla Twitter account.

