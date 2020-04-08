Anxiously awaiting Godzilla Vs Kong? Fans looking for something to do during quarantine need look no further. Legendary Entertainment has announced a Monsterverse Watchalong event which will cover all three entries in the franchise so far; Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Legendary has partnered with Nerdist for the events, which will take place each Thursday for the next three weeks.

The Monsterverse Watchalong is set to kick off this Thursday, April 9, with director Gareth Edwards' 2014 Godzilla. Things will continue the following week with Jordan Vogt-Roberts' 2017 movie Kong: Skull Island, with Michael Dougherty's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which hit theaters last year, wrapping things up. Here is the full schedule.

The Monsterverse Watchalong Schedule

Thursday, April 9 at 5 pm PST - Godzilla (2014)

Thursday, April 16 at 5pm PST - Kong: Skull Island

Thursday, April 23 at 5pm PST - Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Those who wish to participate in the Monsterverse Watchalong, simply need to hit play on their copy of the movie at exactly 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET each Thursday. Legendary will also be providing in-depth content and commentary via its social media channels. Fans are encouraged to follow the hashtag #MonsterverseWatchalong. The studio promises a rare glimpse behind the scenes of each movie including easter eggs, trivia and more. There will also be several surprise guests, but none have been specifically revealed just yet. For those who can't make it to the live viewings, Legendary says it will provide access to the archived social commentary after the fact.

With movie theaters shut down and fewer new releases available for those who are looking for something to watch, these viewing parties have increased in frequency in recent weeks. Recently, James Gunn participated in an online viewing party for Guardians of the Galaxy, as did Scott Derrickson for Doctor Strange. This could make for a good way to revisit some recent, blockbuster monster movies.

The Monsterverse kicked off with Godzilla, which was a big hit grossing $529 million worldwide earning largely favorable reviews. Though, some have expressed a distaste for Gareth Edwards' human POV approach to the monster battles. Kong: Skull Island, similarly, did well with $561 million globally. Last year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters proved to be something of a critical and commercial disappointment, earning just $383 million. The franchise is set to continue later this year with Godzilla vs. Kong, which is directed by Adam Wingard.

For those who don't already own physical copies of the movies, there are several options. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is currently streaming on HBO. Unfortunately, Godzilla and King Kong aren't available to stream on any major streaming services. However, Legendary has the movies available digitally, with Godzilla available to purchase for just $5. Those who wish to purchase a copy can head on over to MonsterverseWatchAlong/Godzilla.