Commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and the 10th anniversary of a modern sci-fi classic when Duncan Jones' Moon debuts on 4K Ultra HD and in 4K with HDR via participating Digital platforms on July 16 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Oscar®-winner Sam Rockwell (Best Supporting Actor 2017, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) stars as an astronaut miner extracting precious Helium 3 from the moon, a resource that promises to reverse Earth's energy crisis . As he nears the end of his three-year contract, he makes an ominous discovery... MOON is remastered in 4K with HDR and newly remixed with Dolby Atmos audio - both approved by Writer/Director Duncan Jones. The release also includes the original 5.1 theatrical audio mix.

The all-new bonus material for the 4K Ultra HD release of Moon includes a retrospective conversation between Writer/Director Jones and entertainment journalist Joe Utichi, never-before-seen deleted scenes and a gallery of unique and compelling fan art posters, reflecting the film's passion-driven cult status. Also included are archival special features including two commentaries, Q&As and much more.

Sam Bell (Academy Award®-winner Sam Rockwell, Best Supporting Actor 2017, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) is nearing the completion of his 3-year-long contract with Lunar Industries, mining Earth's primary source of energy on the dark side of the moon. Alone with only the base's vigilant computer Gerty as his sole companion, Bell's extended isolation has taken its toll. His only link to the outside world comes via satellite messages from his wife and young daughter. He longs to return home, but a terrible accident on the lunar surface leads to a disturbing discovery that contributes to his growing sense of paranoia and dislocation so many miles away from home. Moon is an engrossing, intelligent sci-fi thriller that ranks with genre classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Critically-acclaimed upon its release (currently certified "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% rating), Moon garnered numerous awards, including "Best British Independent Film" at the British Independent Film Awards, "Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer" at the BAFTA Awards, Duncan Jones named "Breakthrough British Filmmaker" at the London Critics Circle Film Awards and the film was named one of the Top Independent Films by the National Board of Review.

Moon Bonus Materials Include:

All-New Special Features on 4K Ultra HD

• All-New Retrospective Conversation with Duncan Jones and Journalist Joe Utichi

• Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scenes

• Fan Art Poster Gallery

Also Included on Blu-ray

• Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Duncan Jones and Producer Stuart Fenegan

• Audio Commentary with Writer/Director Duncan Jones, Director of Photography Gary Shaw, Concept Designer Gavin Rothery, and Production Designer Tony Noble

• Whistle Short Film by Duncan Jones

• The Making of Moon

• Creating the Visual Effects

• Science Center Q&A with Director Duncan Jones

• Filmmaker's Q&A at the Sundance Film Festival

• Theatrical Trailer

Moon has a run time of approximately 97 minutes and is rated R for language.