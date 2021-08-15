This weekend seems to have been a good time for anyone waiting for a glimpse of Disney and Marvel's Moon Knight with filming now underway in Budapest as one of the first leaked clips from the set has appeared online along with another possible image of Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight costume, although its legitimacy is something that many fans have questioned as they have addressed some disappointment at the design. The set clip on the other hand, is unquestionably part of the production, and sees a cloaked figure on wires doing a bit of stunt work for the highly anticipated show.

The new clip sees the figure running along a street and leaping in the air, and as the character is wearing a grey hooded costume and wrap-like clothing many have speculated that this is Marc Spector, although some incorrect hashtags applied to the clip caused initial confusion as they linked the clip to The Marvels, which is also filming at the moment. That seems to be a running theme at the moment, as with so many Marvel projects filming at once and with many of them featuring crossovers of actors it is quite easy to mistake one for another. Most recently a post by Samuel L Jackson announcing the return of Nick Fury was also mistakenly attributed to the Captain Marvel sequel, rather than the filming of Secret Invasion, which is thought to be commencing around now.

The second leak of the weekend is a little more sketchy, but as expected has caused a few waves through the Marvel fan community. The image, which comes with a "property of Marvel" notice, shows the character of Moon Knight standing in what looks like a restroom where he has just dropped in from a vent above. The image, although a little grainy, gives a clear view of the costume, with grey flowing attire and glowing eyes which do seem to match up with one of the most popular comic book designs of the character.

Get a good look before it's gone! A 'supposed' first look at Moon Knight's costume in the upcoming Disney+ series. 'Moon Knight' will be played by Oscar Isaac.



Sources are still iffy, stand by... pic.twitter.com/LXIRF37yzK — Marvel HUB (@MarvelNewsHub) August 13, 2021

The image, which is either genuine or a very elaborately faked shot, gained a lot of attention from fans, many of whom were quick to point out everything they believed to be wrong about the designs, while others seemed to think it fit perfectly for those who know the history of the character and where he gets his powers.

Looks ridiculius and cheap and to be honest they just copied Ragmans suit from DC Comics. MK is nothing like this. This is like a random villain in a Mummy movie.😅Marvel proved again (if this is legit) that they don't care about representation, they doing it for their own sake. — David Solt (@DarkEagle87) August 13, 2021

I'm hoping this isn't legit but part of me wouldn't be surprised if it is.

Just something about it doesn't scream "Disney's Infinite Budget" to me compared to how good costumes usually look in the MCU. — Steven Best (@BestyBattalion) August 13, 2021

If true, this works well as like the proto-costume. One he takes from the tomb or something. Hopefully he does the Daredevil thing and streamlines it by the end of the season — FLETCHER CROSS is on Kickstarter! (@fpresscomics) August 13, 2021

You are the second perosn to say this and really it is a bad joke. Moon Knight has looked like this for a long time. Only thing missing is the cape wich will likely be added in post. pic.twitter.com/Isy1SItZoD — Tony (@tinivule) August 13, 2021

Oscar Isaac stars in the Disney+ series as the title character, while A-lister Ethan Hawke is on board and expected to be playing the show's main villain. Hawke spoke to The Ringer's The Watch podcast about joining the show in one of their recent episodes.

"Well, it's where I'm at as an actor," Hawke said. "A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohammed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he's doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar's younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you're in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?"

There is no release date currently set for Moon Knight, nor is it known which other MCU properties it will be connected to, but expectation is that it will premiere some time in late 2022.