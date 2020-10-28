Moon Knight is moving full-steam ahead at Disney+. Marvel Studios and Disney have landed a director for the upcoming series in Mohamed Diab. This is easily going to represent Diab's most high-profile gig to date. Diab is an Egyptian filmmaker, which gels with the fact that the character, in the pages of Marvel Comics, is rooted heavily in Egyptian culture.

According to multiple reports, Mohamed Diab has been tapped to direct Moon Knight. It is not clear at this stage if he will direct every episode, like Deborah Chow is doing with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+, or if he will tackle multiple episodes with other filmmakers coming on board to supplement. For example, Ms. Marvel, which is also coming together behind the scenes, brought in a stable of directors including Bad Boys for Life duo Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi. Diab previously directed 2010's 678 and 2016's Clash, as well as Amira, which is currently in post-production. The news comes just days after it was revealed that Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Ex Machina) is being eyed for the lead role.

The character of Moon Knight was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin. He first appeared in the pages of Werewolf by Night in 1975. Marc Spector is the man behind the mask. The character has drawn comparisons to Batman over the years, with some major differences. Spector is a mercenary. On a mission in Egypt, things go awry, with Spector nearly dying. He is revived by Khonshu, the Egyptian moon god, who grants him the powers of the moon. This gives him super strength, which is fueled by the moon. But Spector also suffers from an identity disorder and has multiple alter egos, which calls into question his mental health. That makes the validity of his backstory suspect, which adds a unique dimension to the character.

Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) is on board as showrunner and will be leading the writer's room. There is no word currently on how soon production could begin, though Hollywood is still facing significant challenges when it comes to filming live-action movies or TV shows at the moment. Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk also seem to be coming together quickly after being announced at Disney's D23 Expo last year along with Moon Knight. Other upcoming Marvel shows debuting on Disney+, such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, are much closer, with filming nearly done. WandaVision is in the can and is set to premiere in December, with Loki filming currently. Hawkeye is also on deck.

These new live-action shows will be closely related to the movies of the MCU, unlike other series of the Marvel Television era, such as Daredevil, Runaways or Cloak & Dagger. Even Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. felt as though it was off in its own corner of the universe most of the time. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.