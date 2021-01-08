Marvel Studios' Moon Knight series has reportedly added Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead as directors on the forthcoming Disney+ series. In addition, it has been reported that production on the series will begin in March. Benson and Moorhead will join previously announced director Mohamed Diab when production starts. Rise of Skywalker star Oscar Isaac is taking on the lead role in Moon Knight, which was just confirmed earlier this week, thanks to cinematographer Gregory Middleton. The news comes as Marvel Studios prepares to launch their first Disney+ series, WandaVision, next week.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are best-known for their sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic. Benson and Moorhead are directing Moon Knight episodes along with Mohamed Diab from a script by Umbrella Academy showrunner Jeremy Slater. It is believed that production will kick off in Budapest sometime in March. Moorhead says, "I still can't quite wake up from this dream I'm having, that we're directing Oscar Isaac in a Marvel show. It's really happening."

As for story details for Moon Knight, none are available, which is not out of the ordinary for Marvel Studios and their secretive ways of working behind-the-scenes. The studio is doing their best to keep everything under wraps to make sure that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are surprised when the show premieres on Disney+. WandaVision is only a week away from debuting and next to nothing is known about what will happen in the series, aside from the classic sitcom elements and a dark undercurrent. Paul Bettany recently revealed that the show does not shy away from the action that MCU fans have grown accustomed to.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently stated that the goal of Moon Knight is to "earn the applause and fandom by delivering everything we've just promised." He went on to say, "It's been a while since we've had an action hero who jumps out of buildings and gets into fights... The mental illness is a unique aspect of the program." In the comics, Marc Spector, aka Moon Knight, was a CIA agent-turned-mercenary, who was making a ton of cash in his line of work. He gained the kind of wealth that DC character Bruce Wayne has. However, during his last mercenary job in Cairo, Spector was left for dead.

Marc Spector was able to drag himself through the desert until he reached Konshu, the Egyptian moon god. From there, he was resurrected, though it came with a hefty price to pay. Upon returning home to New York, the character learns that he has multiple personality disorder. In addition to the resurrection, Konshu gave Spector increased physical capabilities, along with prophetic visions at night. It is believed that the Moon Knight Disney+ series will tell Spector's origin story, though that has yet to be officially confirmed. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce that Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are attached to direct Moon Knight.