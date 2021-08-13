Ethan Hawke is channeling David Koresh for his role in Moon Knight. Currently in development at Disney+, Moon Knight will star Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, the vigilante who fights crime as the titular superhero. Also starring opposite Isaac will be Hawke as the primary villain, but at this time, very little is known about the character he'll be playing in the series.

This week, Ethan Hawke paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers and shed some new light on his role. In the video interview, Meyers could see that Hawke looks a lot different from the last time we saw him, as the actor is sporting long hair and glasses reminiscent of a certain religious cult leader from Waco. As you can see in the embedded video, Meyers couldn't help but comment that with that look along with the candles surrounding him, Hawke was giving off "a real David Koresh vibe."

"I've based my character on David Koresh! I guess it's working," Hawke responded, looking a bit surprised Meyers was able to pick up on it. "You're good, Seth. You're good. Or maybe I'm not out of character yet."

Meyers jokes back that he was a "huge fan of Mr. Koresh," prompting an uncomfortable pause. In response, Hawke retorted, "I don't know that we want to be on record saying that. I will say that he is the basis for great character inspiration, however."

In another story on the show, Hawke regaled how his casting in Moon Knight came about. As it turns out, he just happens to be neighbors with Oscar Isaac, and it was Isaac who personally invited him to join the cast. Once Hawke was on board, the wheels were put into motion pretty quickly from there.

"I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn," Hawke said. "I was at a coffee shop and he came up to me and was like, 'I really liked The Good Lord Bird. Want to be in the Moon Knight with me?' And I was like, 'Yeah.' So it happened the right way."

Jeremy Slater created Moon Knight for Disney+, basing the story on the original Moon Knight comic book character created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin. Set in the MCU, the series follows Marc Spector (Isaac), a former U.S. Marine with dissociative identity disorder who's sometimes described as the Marvel version of Batman. Kevin Feige has teased that Moon Knight will cross over into the MCU movies at some point in the future after first debuting in his new TV series.

Moon Knight is currently filming in Budapest and is scheduled to be released in 2022 on Disney+. The season will consist of six episodes. Meanwhile, a slew of other shows set in the MCU will first hit Disney+. After titles like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki premiered this year, fans are preparing for the releases of Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel in the coming months. This news comes to us from Late Night with Seth Meyers.