We have some new information regarding Marvel's Moon Knight series. Originally, the plan was to begin production on the Disney+ show this summer, but that has become an unrealistic expectation, given the widespread production shutdown going on right now that is expected to last until at least until the end of July. Now, we have word that the show is expected to begin filming this winter. Additionally, a plot description for the series has surfaced.

According to a new production listing, the Disney+ series Moon Knight is set to begin filming in November. It will be going under the working title of "Good Faith." Production is expected to last 26 weeks. There is no word on the expected episode count. This listing also came with a new logline, which reads as follows.

"Moon Knight, who showed up as a good guy in 1975's Werewolf by Night No. 32, is the vigilante alter ego of mercenary Marc Spector, but it's actually more complicated than that: Spector also has a couple of other alter egos (millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley) that may or may not be separate, alternate personalities, and the same may be true of Khonshu, the Egyptian deity who is either guiding Spector through his costumed adventures or a figment of Spector's imagination. In recent years, another persona has emerged: 'Mr. Knight,' a police consultant who dresses in all white and wears a mask while solving unusual crimes."

This isn't overly telling, as it's largely just recounting the character's origin story from the pages of Marvel Comics. That said, it gives a general idea of what to expect. Moon Knight was originally announced last summer during Disney's D23 Expo, along with She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel. Other live-action shows that will be heavily tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already in the works as well. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are set to debut later this year, with Hawkeye and Loki also coming down the pipeline. There is also the animated series What If? which is expected to arrive next year.

The big question right now is casting. Who will play Marc Spector? An unconfirmed rumor suggested former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe was on the studio's radar. For now, nothing has been confirmed officially. Beau DeMayo (The Witcher) is set to serve as writer of the show.

Fans have wanted to see this character brought into the MCU fold for quite some time. For a while, it seemed like he was destined for the big screen, and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn even pitched a Moon Knight movie at one point, though it didn't gain any traction. Ultimately, Marvel Studios figured this was better suited for the small screen. Time will tell if that was the right call or not. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Production Weekly.