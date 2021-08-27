Even when he is nothing more than an innocent bystander, it seems that Mark Ruffalo can't catch a break when it comes to spoilers, as an innocent enough looking fan photo with the actor has seemed to suggest that he is potentially going to be making an appearance in the upcoming Moon Knight series.

With so many cameo appearances happening throughout the upcoming movies and series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, such as the surprise inclusion of Wong and The Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, it seems like there is nothing out of bounds when it comes to the integration of Marvel characters in each other's stories. When it comes to Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk, there is even more reason for him to saddle up with other superheroes, as it is pretty much contractually all he can do.

Moon Knight is currently filming in Budapest, and it was a fan who noticed that someone had managed to get a quick picture of themselves with the series lead, Oscar Isaac outside a hotel in the Hungarian capital. That in itself is nothing much out of the ordinary, until the arrival of another photo of the same fan, outside the same hotel but this time she was with Mark Ruffalo. Of course there could be some simple explanation as to why Mark Ruffalo would just happen to be in exactly the location that Oscar Isaac was, but are there really such coincidences to be found in the world.

Pics of Oscar Isaac and Mark Ruffalo, in front of the same hotel in Budapest, were posted within an hour of each other on Instagram. Hmm, makes me wonder if Bruce Banner might just make an appearance in MOON KNIGHT… ????

There is currently little known about the casting, characters or plot of the upcoming Marvel series, other than its lead and the addition of Ethan Hawke as the show's main villain, even though we don't yet have confirmation of who that is. Being Hawke's first foray into the Marvel world, he has made it clear that his main motivation for taking on the role was due to the character's relative obscurity and Isaac.

"Well, it's where I'm at as an actor," Hawke previously said. "A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohammed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he's doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar's younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you're in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?"

While the new photos are by no means a confirmation of Ruffalo's involvement in Moon Knight, there are not that many other upcoming projects in the next three years that are expected to feature Hulk. His appearance in She-Hulk has been well documented, but then there is a question mark over when he may be seen after that. With the Hulk being more complicated, legally, in what he can and cannot appear in, there is not going to be solo Hulk project anytime soon, but that wouldn't mean that he won't be making small appearances in a number of projects. The photos prove, at least, that Ruffalo is a long way from being done with his MCU role just yet.