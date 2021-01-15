Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight series on Disney+ has found its antagonist in Ethan Hawke, as THR reports that the awarded-winning actor has closed a deal to play the show's lead villain. The role marks the first time Hawke has appeared in a comic book adaptation in addition to his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He'll be starring opposite Oscar Isaac, who's been cast as Marc Spector, the man who becomes the titular crimefighter.

In the Moon Knight comics, Spector is a mercenary who is betrayed, severely beaten, and left for dead by his boss, Raoul Bushman. Before dying, Spector is given a chance at a new life by the spirit of the Egyptian moon god Khonsu. Resurrected with superpowers, Marc takes on the mantle of Moon Knight and hits the streets as a vigilante crimefighter. The character is also known for having multiple alter egos as a symptom of dissociative identity disorder.

As of now, it's not yet clear who Hawke will be playing in the series, but Bushman seems like a safe bet. Still, it's just as possible he could be playing another Marvel supervillain if not an entirely original character created for the series. Full plot details on the show have not yet been revealed. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has teased that the show will explore Spector's mental illness, but it will also be bringing a lot of comic book-style action to Disney+.

"It's been a while since we've had an action hero who jumps out of buildings and gets into fights," Feige told Emmy Magazine.

Ethan Hawke hasn't appeared in any superhero movies or TV shows, though he's no stranger to genre work. He starred in the original installments of the Sinister and The Purge horror movie franchises. Of course, Hawke is also known for many other roles over the course of his 30+ year career, which includes his Oscar-nominated performances in Training Day and Boyhood. More recently, he starred as the titular inventor in Michael Almeryda's Nikola Tesla biopic Tesla.

Next, Hawke will appear in The Northman, a historical thriller directed by Robert Eggers. The movie follows Alexander Skarsgård as a Nordic prince who seeks revenge after his father is murdered. Hawke will co-star as the King, with the cast also including Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, and Willem Dafoe. Filming on the movie was completed last month.

Moon Knight is one of many Marvel shows on their way to streaming on Disney+. WandaVision, a new series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their MCU roles, just debuted on the streaming service. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will follow with a premiere on the streamer on March 19. Other titles due to debut this year include Loki, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye. Moon Knight is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.

Mohamed Diab (Clash) will direct Moon Knight alongside filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic). Filming is expected to begin in Budapest in March. A release date hasn't yet been set. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.