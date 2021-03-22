Moon Knight lead Oscar Isaac will be taking a hands-on approach when it comes to taking down bad guys in the upcoming Disney+ series. A newly released clip shows the actor behind-the-scenes and demonstrates not only the actor's extensive training, but also the kind of fight sequences audiences can expect to see in the Marvel series.

Shared by Mad Gene Media, the Moon Knight behind-the-scenes clip shows-off Isaac's commitment to the role of the Marvel anti-hero, with the actor flooring oncoming adversaries with complicated combos, airborne kicks, and various holds, even disarming knives and guns to use against his opponents. Based on the footage, Moon Knight could well end up with fight scenes to rival even those of Daredevil.

Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, recently offered some insight into what audiences can expect from the upcoming Disney+ series, teasing the sort of fight sequences we can see on display here. "It's been a while since we've had an action hero who jumps out of buildings and gets into fights," Feige said.

The origin of Moon Knight is a rich, complicated one and tells a comic book tale that is ripe for a serial adaptation. Before becoming a superhero, Marc Spector grew up in Chicago and eventually became a heavyweight boxer before enlisting as a U.S. Marine. Following his military career, Spector becomes a mercenary, which leads to him taking on an assignment involving an archaeological dig in Egypt, where a statue of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu has been uncovered.

As is so often the case with this kind of escapade, the situation goes awry, and Spector is left to die at the dig site in the freezing temperatures of the night. Before succumbing to the sweet release of death, Khonshu comes to him in a vision and tells him that if he becomes his embodiment on Earth, he will let him live. And so, Spector awakens and becomes Moon Knight. Upon returning from Egypt with his new superpowers, Spector decides to become a crime-fighter, leaving his mercenary days behind by wisely investing the blood money he made and using his wealth to fight crime and corruption.

One of Marvel's lesser-known vigilantes, a unique aspect of Moon Knight is Spector's dissociative identity disorder, which manifests itself in the form of three separate personalities, each with distinctive traits and identities; rich entrepreneur character Steven Grant, a taxi driver character Jake Lockley, who keeps in touch with the dealings of the street-level criminal underworld, and, of course, the silver-cloaked crime-fighting vigilante character, Moon Knight.

Along with the more classic aspects of the genre, Feige has assured fans that this exploration of mental health will play a big part in the Disney+ adaptation saying, "The mental illness is a unique aspect of the program."

Moon Knight does not yet have a release date but is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2022. The series is just one of a whole host of original content set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and due to debut on the streaming platform, including Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, What If...?, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, and Armor Wars, with the likes of WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier having already made an impression. This comes to us courtesy of the official Instagram account of Mad Gene Media.