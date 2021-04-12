Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac is once again showing off his physical prowess and particular set of superhero skills as he dispatches with bad guys in another stunt training video. Set to Rage Against The Machine's "Killing the Name," this latest video demonstrates the sheer amount of preparation and time that the actor is putting into the role of Moon Knight and gives us a good idea of the kind of brutal fight sequences that will no doubt be peppered throughout the upcoming Disney+ series.

Captioned with "Someone has to do the FUN stuff," Isaac looks intense as the footage shows him slashing, stabbing, and, well, killing in the name of justice, with Moon Knight looking to continue Marvel's penchant for impressive hand-to-hand fight scenes.

Moon Knight has a rich, complicated origin and tells a comic book tale that is ripe for a serial adaptation. Before becoming a superhero, Marc Spector grew up in Chicago and eventually became a heavyweight boxer before enlisting as a U.S. Marine. Following his military career, Spector becomes a mercenary, which leads to him taking on an assignment involving an archaeological dig in Egypt, where a statue of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu has been uncovered.

As is so often the case with these kinds of comic book dealings, the situation goes awry, and Spector is left to die at the dig site in the freezing temperatures of the night. Before succumbing to the sweet release of death, Khonshu comes to him in a vision and tells him that if he becomes his embodiment on Earth, he will let him live. And so, Spector awakens and becomes Moon Knight. Upon returning from Egypt with his new superpowers, Spector decides to become a crime-fighter, leaving his mercenary days behind by wisely investing the blood money he made and using his wealth to fight crime and corruption.

One of Marvel's lesser-known vigilantes, a unique aspect of Moon Knight is Spector's dissociative identity disorder, which manifests itself in the form of three separate personalities, each with distinctive traits, identities, and even fighting styles. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has previously confirmed this crucial element for the upcoming series, assuring fans that this exploration of mental health will play a big part in the Disney+ adaptation saying, "The mental illness is a unique aspect of the program."

Moon Knight's personalities are comprised of the rich entrepreneur character Steven Grant, a taxi driver character Jake Lockley, who keeps in touch with the dealings of the street-level criminal underworld, and, of course, the silver-cloaked crime-fighting vigilante character, Moon Knight.

Moon Knight does not yet have a release date but is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2022. The series is just one of a whole host of original content set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and due to debut on the streaming platform, including Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, What If...?, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, and Armor Wars, with the likes of WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier having already made an impression. This comes to us courtesy of the official Instagram account of Mad Gene Media.