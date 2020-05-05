With the upcoming adaptation of Marvel's Moon Knight having been on the cards for some time, and with the Disney+ series having been on track to being production later this year (until you know what happened and shut Hollywood down for the time being) fans have been awaiting a casting announcement with bated breath.

While they will have to continue to hold their breath for the time being, the rumor mill has been churning, and it has spat out the suggestion that John Wick and The Matrix star Keanu Reeves is someone's top pick at Marvel Studios to play the disturbed vigilante Marc Spector aka Moon Knight. Breathtaking, indeed.

The rumor was shared by the Editor-in-Chief of The Geeks WorldWide via social media and states that someone high up at Marvel Studios is very eager for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and believes that Moon Knight is the perfect fit for the popular actor.

Moon Knight's backstory is a pretty rich, complicated one and is clearly ripe for a Disney+ TV adaptation. Marc Spector was born in Chicago to a rabbi father and grew up to become a heavyweight boxer before enlisting as a U.S. Marine. Following his military career, he becomes a mercenary, which leads him to an assignment involving an archeological dig in Egypt, where a statue of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu has been uncovered.

As is so often the case with these superhero origin stories, the situation goes awry and Spector is left to die at the dig site in the freezing temperatures of the night. Khonshu comes to him in a vision and tells him that if he becomes his embodiment on Earth, he'll let him live. And so, he awakens and becomes Moon Knight. Oh, and he has a dissociative identity disorder.

Upon returning from Egypt with the powers of Moon Knight, Marc Spector decides to become a crime-fighter. Leaving his mercenary days behind by investing the money he made in that line of work, Spector becomes relatively wealthy and uses his wealth to better fight crime. Spector also creates several aliases, such as his rich entrepreneur character Steven Grant, a taxi driver character Jake Lockley, who keeps in touch with the dealings of the street-level criminal underworld, and, of course, Moon Knight, his silver-cloaked crime-fighting vigilante character. Think of him as an even crazier Batman.

While this casting news is of course merely rumor and speculation at this stage, it is no secret that Marvel Studios has been trying to find a way to bring Reeves into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time, with the actor often appearing on fan's casting wishlists for characters from Doctor Strange to Adam Warlock. Marvel boss Kevin Feige himself has even spoken before about their efforts to bring Reeves into the MCU saying, "We talk to him for almost every film we make," Feige confirmed. "I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it."

So, if Feige and the fans have their way, Reeves will eventually become a member of the MCU whether he wants to or not. Whether that will remain under the guise of Moon Knight remains to be seen. This comes to us from KC Walsh. The topper art comes from BossLogic.

Me responding to @GailSimone that people are Marvel agree with her sentiment is not news or even a rumor to be reported https://t.co/kaC8DvonHt — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) May 4, 2020

I’ve heard someone very high up on the MCU totem pole agrees with the this sentiment https://t.co/NccGR07FyH — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) May 3, 2020