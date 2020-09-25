Casting for the Moon Knight Disney+ series is currently underway. A new rumor suggests that Keanu Reeves will finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the show's star. This is not the first time that this has been rumored. Back in May, it was reported that someone high up at Marvel Studios really wanted to get the Bill & Ted Face the Music star into the role. Plus, it's something that Marvel fans have been asking for, ever since the Moon Knight series was officially announced.

According to a new casting grid, Marvel Studios is looking for an actor in their "40s to 50s to play Spector, a grizzled veteran-turned-mercenary." This does not automatically mean that Keanu Reeves is playing Marc Spector on the Moon Knight show, but it does fall in line with the reports from May of this year. For his part, Reeves has talked about wanting to get into another comic book role for years now, though he has been coy when asked about joining the MCU.

As for who the higher up person at Marvel Studios who wants Keanu Reeves, that is allegedly Kevin Feige. Again, this does not mean that Reeves has been cast, or that he is even in talks with Marvel Studios to star in Moon Knight. However, the casting grid does work when it comes to the age of the actor that they want. It is quite possible that there have already been some talks behind-the-scenes with Reeves, and he could have already turned it down. That seems just as possible at this point in time, especially with two John Wick sequels on the way.

Last summer, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that they have spoked with Keanu Reeves more than once. "We talk to him for almost every film we make," Feige said. "We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don't know when, if, or ever he'll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it." Moon Knight could be a good fit for Reeves, especially with production rumored to be starting before the end of the year. Marvel Studios doesn't ever announce when they are going to start filming a project, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Marvel Studios is in the process of casting for their Disney+ shows, which also includes She-Hulk starring Tatiana Maslany. Moon Knight is also looking for an actor who is "20-40 (years old), White male. A stereotypical good looking, overly enthusiastic, less intelligent than average but still lovable. Actor must be fluent in French." It is believed that this could be Jean-Paul DuChamp, aka Frenchie. Another casting is looking for an actress "20-35 (years old), all ethnicities, female. A manipulative operative in a secret organization, capable of going from cool and tough to warm and friendly in a heartbeat." It is believed that this casting could be for Marlene Alraune. The Keanu Reeves rumors were first reported by The Illuminerdi.