BossLogic has given us a tease of what Keanu Reeves could look like in a potential Moon Knight movie. Fans of the actor are waiting for what seems like his inevitable introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rumors have recently kicked into high gear after Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige brought up the fact that the actor is considered for nearly everything they do and then again when director Kevin Smith floated the Moon Knight idea to the Russo Brothers.

Moon Knight isn't one of the most well-known in the Marvel Comics world, but the character has some pretty hardcore fans who have been waiting years for a big or small screen adaptation. Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, has been described as a supernatural Batman by some fans, which sounds about right. The BossLogic artwork shows Keanu Reeves as one of the updated versions of the character and as always, it's great. From the looks of things, Reeves' John Wick look would work really well with the Moon Knight aesthetic.

At San Diego Comic-Con this year, Kevin Smith brought up Keanu Reeves while talking to Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo Brothers. As with Kevin Feige, the Russos are all for Reeves joining the MCU gang. When Smith suggested the possibility of Reeves jumping on board as Moon Knight, Joe Russo said, "Right, that's a good call." The movie could be huge, especially with Reeves starring and it would bring another one of Marvel's more obscure characters into the spotlight, much like what James Gunn did with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Before James Gunn introduced non-comic readers to the Guardians of the Galaxy, they were pretty obscure and fans were shocked to learn that a movie was being planned. With that being said, they now have their own ride at Disneyland. Keanu Reeves and Marvel Studios seems like almost too good of an idea and one has to wonder why it hasn't happened yet. Reeves could be waiting for the right role like Joaquin Phoenix did with Todd Phillips' upcoming Joker movie. Like Reeves, Phoenix had been rumored to take a part in a superhero movie for years before it ended up happening.

Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are done working with Marvel Studios for now, but they too really want to see Moon Knight introduced. They haven't publicly commented on Keanu Reeves taking the lead role, but they do want to see the movie happen. With the MCU's Phase 4 in early development at the moment, there is always a chance that Moon Knight could happen in Phase 5, which is only a few years away. If and when it happens, will Reeves be the star? You can check out what the actor might look like as the character below, thanks to BossLogic's Twitter account.