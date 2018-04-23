Over the past decade, Marvel Studios has brought a number of Marvel heroes to the big screen, including those who were well known and those who weren't. To the excitement of comic-book fans, it looks as though Moon Knight may be next on the list.

Since his first appearance in Marvel Comics in 1975, Marc Spector / Moon Knight has become a fan favorite character among Marvel fans. The tone of his comics has been a bit darker than most other Marvel characters, and has been compared to Batman over the years.

The martial-artist-turned-superhero occasionally became a member of the Avengers in the comics, which fans have been anxious to see on-screen. Fans are hopeful that Moon Knight's darker tone would add a new twist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, considering how bright and happy many previous MCU movies have been. While the Marvel Netflix series like Daredevil and The Punisher carry a darker tone similar to that of Moon Knight, it would be great to see this style enter the movies.

When asked if we should expect to see Moon Knight in the MCU in the near future, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had this to say.

"Yes. Does that mean 5 years from now, 10 years from now, 15 years from now? There are stacks of character cards that we have in our development offices, which we look at. Which we pull for him, which we discussed."

This is great to hear that Moon Knight is at least on the minds of the higher-ups at Marvel Studios. While we are curious to know what other "character cards" they have in their pile, we are most hopeful that Moon Knight will be among the characters selected to appear in Phase 4 of the MCU. Considering that a number of the Avengers are expected to be written out of the franchise after Avengers 4 next year, there will understandably be a number of open slots in the series for characters like Moon Knight to be introduced.

While it is possible that Moon Knight may be given his own Netflix series like Daredevil rather than his own solo movie, given the character's tone in the comics, an actual movie might serve the character better. Considering the CGI required for his abilities and the intensive fight choreography that would be required for his fight scenes, a movie would likely be a better platform, since Marvel movies typically have a much larger budget than the Marvel shows. Furthermore, a Moon Knight Netflix series may actually be too similar to Daredevil stylistically, which could make it seem a lot less innovative than it should be.

While we do not yet know exactly how or when Moon Knight will be integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this bit of news from Screen Rant is a glimmer of hope for Moon Knight fans who have been anxious to see the superpowered martial-artist on the big screen. Whether it's 5 years or 15 years away, as Kevin Feige teased, the future is looking bright for Moon Knight fans, and for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. This news first appeared at Screen Rant.